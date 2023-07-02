Homeowner shares ‘shocking’ before-and-after photos of their formerly dead yard: ‘Every bit helps’

“It’s going to be so much fun to see how it develops over time.”

One Redditor was left surprised by the ease and simplicity it took to “de-lawn” their property.

“[This] was shockingly easy,” they wrote in a comment.

As part of the ”no-mow” movement, many homeowners are redoing their lawns in an effort to restore native plant species in place of solely manicured grass. Not only are they increasing the appeal of their lawns, but they’re helping the surrounding environment in a big way.

This homeowner’s post was no different. They shared their “de-lawning’ process” through transformation photos of their formerly dead yard. They specifically mentioned the sharp, heavy shovel that made the job easy, going as far as to call it a “lifesaver” for sod removal.

“Can’t fix the neighbor’s lawn, but every bit helps,” the Redditor wrote in their caption.

Photo Credit: u/saganrae / Reddit

Their first photo shows the drab, dehydrated grassy area with an underwhelming amount of greenery. Second, however, comes the transformation photo: a lawn flipped upside down with native shrubs, blueberries, and lavender to create a striking appearance.

One commenter emphasized the point that “every little bit does help [because] pollinators need more than just big pieces of habitat.”

The Nature Conservancy backs the importance of native plant species, stating that “pollinators rely on a diverse mix of native plants to survive and thrive.” Without this diversity for pollinators, our food supply will suffer.

Besides the benefit of having a newly beautified lawn, homeowners can enjoy no longer spending money and time mowing, buying expensive pesticides, or excessively using water. Because native plant species have a built-in adaptation to the surrounding environment, they are able to thrive with less attention and watering.

Native plant species are also accustomed to native pests, leaving them strong enough to survive and protect themselves without pesticides.

Commenters praised the homeowner for their “inspiring” efforts and agreed that the transformation improved the lawn’s appearance tenfold.

“It’s going to be so much fun to see how it develops over time,” one Redditor commented, while another said, “Keep it up!”

