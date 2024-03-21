Shopper sparks envy after sharing photo of quirky vintage home decor found at local thrift store: 'Some people just have all the luck'

This lucky find showcases the many benefits of thrifting, from saving money on everyday necessities to discovering rare and valuable items at unbeatable prices.

A Redditor's vintage thrift store find is catching eyes online because of its unique design and incredible value.

The post, shared in the active r/ThriftStoreHauls community, features a photo of a lamp in the shape of a giant martini glass.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Found this David Krys martini lamp at Goodwill yesterday for $6.99," the caption reads.

The lamp, which originally sold for $225 in the 1990s, now resells for up to $900 on online marketplaces like eBay and Poshmark.

The martini glass-shaped lamp showcases Krys' iconic creativity, as the designer is known for whimsical and unconventional home decor pieces. The oversized scale and playful concept perfectly encapsulate the bold and quirky vibe of the 1990s.

"My white whale. What a great find," another Redditor shared.

By shopping secondhand, buyers can score unique pieces while keeping perfectly usable items out of landfills, where they'll release atmosphere-polluting and warming gases as they break down. In fact, purchasing a single used item reduces carbon pollution associated with it by 82%.

The secondhand market is booming. According to thredUp's 2023 resale report, it grew 28% in 2022 alone. Given the slew of financial and environmental benefits, it's easy to see why.

Commenters on the Reddit post were blown away by the incredible find, and not just because of its resell value, as some said they would have bought that same lamp for themselves.

"Wow I love this," one user said.

Another joked: "F***. I just paid like $300 for mine."

"Some people just have all the luck. Amazing find!!" a third commenter chimed in, summarizing the sentiment of many who dream of stumbling upon an item that would be a treasure to them.

So next time you're on the hunt for a statement piece or everyday essentials, consider checking your local thrift store first. You never know what incredible deals and one-of-a-kind finds await.

