Idaho farmer highlights game-changing feature of next-gen Cybertruck: 'Let me show you'

A farmer broke down the numbers on how the Tesla Cybertruck can function as a battery source for welding, on top of all its other features.

On TikTok, a member of the Smith family from Idaho (@meetthesmithfamily) demonstrated to a friend how the Cybertruck's battery can be used to power a welding job through the Powershare feature available on next-gen trucks.

"Let me show you some math here," Smith said, writing in the dust on the back of the Cybertruck. They then break down the numbers, explaining that they're running the Cybertruck off a 240-volt outlet, pulling 40 amps off a 50-amp plug, giving you 9.6 kilowatt-hours.

In short, if you're working your welding equipment really hard for a full day, you'll still have battery power left over to drive home, thanks to the truck battery's 123-kilowatt-hour capacity.

"I think this sold me on the Cybertruck," their friend said after the demonstration.

The TikTok page also has the nickname "The Cybertruck Farmer," based on how the vehicle is shown being used around their farm for hauling grain, gear, and, as demonstrated, welding.

This example is just one of the many ways the Cybertruck has proven its versatility with features like Powershare. It has also proved its towing capability, with one contractor revealing he's saving $65 per day on fuel costs with his Cybertruck.

Tesla's Cybertrucks and other electric vehicles use cleaner electric energy, reducing the need to burn dirty energy sources that contribute all kinds of pollution to the environment. Average consumers will be able to more easily make the switch, too, as the market grows more competitive and Tesla and other brands work on providing more affordable options.

Viewers took to the video's comment section to share how impressed they were by the OP's math and the Cybertruck's battery.

"Excellent explanation for most anyone to understand," one said.

"This is mathing out," added another.

"The Cybertruck is equal to three Powerwalls. Charge it with a solar system, you're saving money," one more suggested.

