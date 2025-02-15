  • Home Home

Idaho farmer highlights game-changing feature of next-gen Cybertruck: 'Let me show you'

"This is mathing out."

by Audrey Brewer
"This is mathing out."

Photo Credit: TikTok

A farmer broke down the numbers on how the Tesla Cybertruck can function as a battery source for welding, on top of all its other features.

On TikTok, a member of the Smith family from Idaho (@meetthesmithfamily) demonstrated to a friend how the Cybertruck's battery can be used to power a welding job through the Powershare feature available on next-gen trucks.

@meetthesmithfamily #cybertruck #dieselbrothers #welding #farming #tesla @Sparks Motors ♬ original sound - The Smiths

"Let me show you some math here," Smith said, writing in the dust on the back of the Cybertruck. They then break down the numbers, explaining that they're running the Cybertruck off a 240-volt outlet, pulling 40 amps off a 50-amp plug, giving you 9.6 kilowatt-hours. 

In short, if you're working your welding equipment really hard for a full day, you'll still have battery power left over to drive home, thanks to the truck battery's 123-kilowatt-hour capacity.

"I think this sold me on the Cybertruck," their friend said after the demonstration. 

The TikTok page also has the nickname "The Cybertruck Farmer," based on how the vehicle is shown being used around their farm for hauling grain, gear, and, as demonstrated, welding.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

This example is just one of the many ways the Cybertruck has proven its versatility with features like Powershare. It has also proved its towing capability, with one contractor revealing he's saving $65 per day on fuel costs with his Cybertruck. 

Tesla's Cybertrucks and other electric vehicles use cleaner electric energy, reducing the need to burn dirty energy sources that contribute all kinds of pollution to the environment. Average consumers will be able to more easily make the switch, too, as the market grows more competitive and Tesla and other brands work on providing more affordable options.

Viewers took to the video's comment section to share how impressed they were by the OP's math and the Cybertruck's battery.

Would you ever consider buying a Tesla Cybertruck?

Absolutely 👍

Never in a million years 👎

Maybe if it was way cheaper 💰

I already have one 🛻

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Excellent explanation for most anyone to understand," one said. 

"This is mathing out," added another.

"The Cybertruck is equal to three Powerwalls. Charge it with a solar system, you're saving money," one more suggested.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x