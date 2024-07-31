Farmer proves Tesla Cybertruck doubters wrong with video of unbelievable new features: 'A good fit for work'

"I'm not here to try to sell you the Cybertruck, I just thought this was kind of interesting regarding welding with it."

A farmer and Tesla Cybertruck owner detailed features of the electric vehicle in a viral TikTok video that will surely ease the concerns of prospective buyers.

The Smiths (@meetthesmithfamily) were asked about how the Cybertruck battery holds up when powering a welder and plasma cutter.

In the video, the owner explained that welding for an hour would take up just 9.6 kilowatt-hours of the 123 kilowatt-hours in the Cybertruck battery pack. They made it clear that welding for an hour is a highly unlikely scenario, so the battery power required for a typical welding job would be fairly minuscule.

"I'm not here to try to sell you the Cybertruck, I just thought this was kind of interesting regarding welding with it," the owner said in the video.

Still, the owner has produced similar videos explaining the pros and cons of the Cybertruck, praising the 50-amp plug that can be used for welding and other jobs but also highlighting the vehicle's substandard towing capacity, saying that trips longer than 150 miles are not recommended.

The Cybertruck's unique design and impressive features, like its 340-mile range on a single charge and the ability to recharge in just 15 minutes, make it a standout in the EV market.

However, it's not just about looks. This electric truck also offers significant environmental benefits by producing zero tailpipe pollution, which can help reduce harmful gas pollution and improve air quality.

Whether you're a fan of its bold design or intrigued by its eco-friendly performance, the Cybertruck is definitely an electric vehicle worth considering for your next car purchase.

Commenters on the TikTok video were impressed by the display of the Cybertruck's battery power.

"This is the first cyber truck that feels like a good fit for work… a farm welding truck is bad A!" one user wrote.

"Excellent point of view. Thanks for sharing," another stated. "I think a lot of people are right now just getting caught up with the EV vs Gas beef and dismissing the benefits of the Truck."

