Next-gen water heater tech earns rave reviews after homeowner shares initial doubts: 'One of the smartest buying decisions I ever made'

A Reddit user on r/HeatPumps asked about the benefits of heat pump water heaters compared to standard electric ones and found out how efficient they can be.

The scoop

The user wanted to know if a heat pump water heater is more affordable and efficient than a standard electric water heater.

Heat pump water heaters generate heat by moving it from one place to another instead of generating heat directly, making them up to three times more energy-efficient than conventional ones. It pulls heat from the surrounding air to heat water in a storage tank.

A commentator outlined that the most efficient way to utilize a heat pump water heater is to put it in heat pump-only mode, which heats water slower than standard electric or gas water heaters but reaches the same temperatures and saves energy.

"For most people a heat pump water heater will save between $100 and $300 per year in electricity costs when run only in heat pump mode," they said. "A lot of people go up one tank size when moving to a heat pump water heater so they can run most of all the time in heat pump only mode and save the most money."

They also brought up how most heat pump water heaters have electric heating components that can be used to turn it into a standard electric water heater or in conjunction with the heat pump to run in hybrid mode to only use some hot water but not more than is needed.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

How it's working

Heat pump water heaters are both able to help homeowners save time and money through efficient use of water and electricity to heat up parts of the home.

Companies like Cala are developing smart heat pump water heaters that are highly customizable and can heat water exactly when it's needed, saving even more money.









Homeowners can also claim rebates between now and Dec. 31, 2032, if they install a heat pump water heater; they can claim up to 30% of project cost or $2,000 maximum.

🗣️ Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to buy a heat pump?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

However, President-elect Donald Trump has consistently expressed his interest in removing these subsidies, so interested consumers should try to claim them as soon as possible.

What people are saying

Other commentators provided useful tips and insights into the next ways to use heat pump water heaters and what their experience looked like.

"Lots cheaper in operation than old electrics. Rheem has plug-and-play replacements for existing electric water heaters. The startup surge is lower than from the old one," said one user.

"Yes, yes, yes yes, and our utility will cut us a check for 1,200 rebate for installing one. I don't know what the cede federal rebate is," another wrote.

"One of the smartest buying decisions I've ever made," another said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.