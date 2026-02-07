Passerby stunned after finding quality items left out for free on curb: 'They look new'

"The thrill of a good curb find never gets old."

Who needs a furniture store when you can just pick up high-quality vintage items on people's curbs?

One Reddit user shared their surprising roadside discovery with the r/curbfind community, and most were impressed.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"Two perfectly good mid-century wooden chairs that just needed a deep clean!" the original poster said, adding a photo that revealed their mint condition.

Finding valuable and even antique furniture, such as dressers, tables, chairs, and bookshelves just waiting to be scooped up from someone's curb, is more common than you'd think.

Many people don't want to deal with the hassle of selling items on Facebook Marketplace or other resale sites, as another user commented, or donating them if they won't fit in their vehicle.

Not only did the curbside shopper score a great deal, but it's also helping the planet by keeping furniture out of landfills and giving it a second life. Mid-century furniture can go for hundreds or even thousands of dollars, depending on the style and materials, so the OP not having to pay a penny was undoubtedly a major win.

Whether you're hunting for everyday necessities or high-end, rare items, thrifting or curbside scavenging can keep more money in your pocket and help furnish your home with well-made pieces that will likely last for decades with a little TLC.

Other curbside shoppers have found a vintage eight-foot walnut table, a Danish dining set, and two possibly Don Televue model mid-century chairs, all for the low price of zero. If you're not interested in revamping your space, you could make a nice profit from secondhand items, as one thrifter did by reselling a Pottery Barn armchair and ottoman for $500 that they'd bought for $12.

So next time you're out and about, keep your eyes peeled, because one person's trash might just be your next excuse to redecorate.

"They look new!" another Reddit user commented. "Can't buy chairs like these anymore. Whoever had them rarely used them. Good for you!"

"Thanks!" the OP replied. "They were very dusty but just needed a good scrubbing and polishing. The thrill of a good curb find never gets old."

