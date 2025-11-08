Passerby stunned after finding valuable item for free on curb: 'How could somebody throw out?'

"Easily going to be one of the top trash finds of the year."

People find the most surprising things abandoned on the curb, and one Reddit user is no exception. After stumbling across a vintage 1960s Broyhill dresser left out for garbage pickup, this Redditor swooped in to save the treasure from the trash. Unsurprisingly, design lovers in r/midcenturymodern were definitely here for it.

The post titled "Trash pick of the day?" showed a photo of the chest of drawers just waiting to be renewed and given a second life. The user wrote, "Stumbled upon this 60's Broyhill out with the bins yesterday. The top is a bit scuffed as it was drug out to the curb, but nothing a table runner couldn't fix (for now). A welcome addition to my garbage-picked MCM collection!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit



High-quality Broyhill furniture from the mid-century era can go for hundreds or even thousands of dollars online, meaning this lucky Redditor undoubtedly scored a serious steal. Additionally, high-quality furniture, such as mid-century pieces, is increasingly scarce. Compared to modern, mass-produced furniture, these pieces are designed to last a lifetime.

Both thrifting and curbside rescues like this have become a popular way to affordably furnish your home or even make money — all by giving new life to quality pieces that might otherwise end up in a landfill. For vintage hunters, the thrill of the hunt is its own fun, and the savings can be massive if you keep your eyes peeled for quality items.

People shopping at thrift stores or rescuing curb finds have stumbled across everything from luxury furniture to rare, unique antiques and designer items. And beyond the money saved, thrifting and repurposing help reduce waste and preserve valuable materials that would take years to break down in crowded landfills.

Commenters flooded the thread with admiration and envy. "Easily going to be one of the top trash finds of the year money-wise," one wrote. Another playfully joked, "Forgive me but... with all due respect, I hate you." A third commenter asked, "How could somebody throw out such an amazing piece?" One person summed up what everyone was thinking, saying, "Congratulations and lucky you to find such a coveted piece."

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.