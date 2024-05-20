Shopper shares excitement with photo of recent kitchen appliance bought for cheap at local thrift store: 'Does it actually work?'

The old adage of "one man's trash is another man's treasure" rings true for many thrift shoppers.

Thrift shopping has many benefits, such as reducing trash and overconsumption, and one shopper was able to save nearly $100 on a top-tier ice cream machine in a major thrift bargain.

A post in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit details the thrift shopper's sweet deal, as they took home a Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt and Ice Cream maker. In the post, the shopper revealed they purchased the high-tech appliance for only $7.50. The ice cream maker retails for nearly $100.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Thrift stores like Goodwill and the Salvation Army offer affordable alternatives for home appliances, clothing, furniture, and more. While most items are gently used, many shoppers can find luxury items at low costs.

Thrifting has become increasingly popular in recent years as more Americans seek out a sustainable way to shop. In 2023, worldwide sales of secondhand clothes jumped by 18%, according to a report by GlobalData for ThredUp. The report also found that while overall fashion retail sales were flat in 2023 compared to 2022, secondhand shopping grew seven times faster.

This eco-friendly way of shopping can save Americans around $75 each year, as most thrifted products typically sell for a third of their original price. Additionally, thrift shopping helps reduce individual waste and overconsumption. Every year, Americans throw out an average of 81 pounds of clothing. If one person donated one-quarter of that to their local thrift shop, they could keep around 20 pounds of waste out of landfills each year.

The massive discount on the ice cream maker attracted the attention of dozens of other bargain hunters who raved over the high-quality product. Some revealed they also found the pricey appliance in their local thrifts for a similar price.

"A few years ago I got a brand new in box Cuisinart ice cream maker for $15 from a goodwill in Manhattan. So good," another wrote.

As most items purchased at a thrift shop are second hand, there are risks of items not functioning as they would newly purchased.

"The big question is, does it actually work and do it supposed to?" a Reddit user asked under the post.

Luckily for the OP, the appliance appeared to be working just fine as they said, "I've had it for a week now and I've made bomb a** cookies and cream ice cream and today we made chocolate ice cream."

