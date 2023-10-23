Influencer reveals how to avoid dreaded crunchy clothing when drying your laundry: ‘I know your exact problem’

Air-drying is a great alternative for drying your clothes, but it can sometimes make your fabric seem “crunchy,” or not as soft as it feels when it comes out of the dryer. Luckily, an Instagram Reel lists a variety of solutions to get rid of the issue.

The scoop

Instagram user Krystalynn Gier (@krystalynngier) discusses “all things mind, body, and planet” on her Instagram and in her podcast. Her short list of hacks for “crunchy” air-dried clothes is simple and manages to help out the environment, too.

“I know your exact problem,” Gier says in the video, describing how she also air-dries her clothes and has an issue with crunchy clothes.

She suggests that you might be using too much detergent or fabric softener — and mentions that you don’t even need fabric softener in the first place, so it’s an unnecessary expense that might add to the crunchiness. You certainly don’t need to stop purchasing it if you prefer to have it around, but it’s worth it to make sure this isn’t causing your problem.

Second, Gier suggests giving your wet fabric a good shakeout before you hang it out to dry. If the other hacks aren’t working, or if you want your clothes to be even softer, try steaming them. You’ll have wrinkle-free outfits that way, too!

“The CURE or at least this works for me!” Gier said in the caption.

How it’s helping

Gier sums it up well in her video, saying, “Air-drying is a great way to protect your clothes and protect the planet!”

Air-drying your clothes can make them last longer — it preserves darker colors like black and navy blue, and you won’t accidentally shrink something by putting it in the dryer when you shouldn’t have. Plus, you’ll save money, whether that’s on your electricity bill or in laundromat fees.

Air-drying your clothes is also a great way to help out the environment. Unless it’s coming from a renewable source, generating electricity creates planet-warming gases. Right now, we don’t have enough access to renewable energy, so there’s only so much you can do to avoid this. But making seemingly small changes — like air-drying your clothes — can make a significant and positive impact.

If you’re interested in more ways to wash your laundry sustainably, check out these articles for alternative laundry detergents, or this article about how to repair your laundry baskets instead of buying new ones.

What everyone’s saying

Comments on the post were happy to hear the advice, “Genius,” said one user, while another added, “Great tip.”

