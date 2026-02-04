Shopper stunned after taking closer look at items purchased at thrift store: 'What a find'

A Redditor found some truly impressive pens while secondhand shopping and was keen to show them off to the community at r/ThriftStoreHauls.

"Found a cute set of pens at local thrift store, upon closer inspection they are 14k and 12k gold respectively and one has a real ruby in it," wrote the original poster. "It also came with the original leather case!"

This was an incredible find for the poster, considering they paid around $8 for the pair of Cross pens, and these pens cost over $100 each. Other sharp-eyed shoppers have been able to find high-quality pens from Parker, Baronfig, and Montblanc for dirt cheap.

Saving money on the stuff you need, and occasionally saving a fortune on hidden gems like these, is one of the more exciting parts of shopping secondhand. There's much more to the practice, however.

By thrift shopping, items are being diverted from the landfill. This means fewer microplastics are being shed from those items into local waterways. Over time, these particles end up in human food supplies, and once ingested, they are associated with a whole range of health risks. These include damage to reproductive, neurological, and renal systems.

Other items, like clothes, release methane as they decompose in landfills. This gas traps heat in the atmosphere and exacerbates destructive weather patterns in the process. Natural disasters cause billions of dollars' worth of damage every year.

Shopping secondhand can help curb those negative consequences while providing some great benefits to buyers. You can help keep the circular economy turning while earning a few bucks by selling your own gently used items on online marketplaces.

Reddit commenters were duly impressed by the original poster's new gold pens.

"What a find!" wrote one community member.

"Cross pen set! I received one as a graduation present and loved it!" replied another.

