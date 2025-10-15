Shopper thrilled after finding valuable item for cheap at Goodwill: 'It's genuine'

Unbelievable finds at thrift stores have practically become the norm, as yet another lucky shopper took to the subreddit r/Goodwill_Finds to showcase their $0.99 Montblanc pen.

These luxury pens typically retail for hundreds or thousands of dollars. But while searching for a simple, affordable trinket box, this thrifter was stunned to find a treasure inside.

"Yeah, it's genuine," they wrote in the caption of the Reddit post. "[It's a] perfect gift for my husband."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Members of the Reddit community were enthralled by the find, as it inspires them to head to their local thrift stores in hopes of similar luck.

Though it may seem like pure chance, many believe there's more to these incredible finds than luck alone. In fact, valuable discoveries have become increasingly common as thrifting continues to surge in popularity. Whether it's furnishing a new home, finding a designer outfit for a fraction of the price, or uncovering expensive jewelry tucked away in a box, thrifters today often walk away with something special.

Experts suggest this growing trend is tied to economic and cultural shifts. The ongoing cost-of-living crisis, the desire for unique and sustainable purchases, and a broader commitment to the circular economy have all fueled thrifting's rise.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Illumin postulated that it's not just consumers who have defined the shift in thrifting's popularity. They mention that "it is not just consumer-driven but also a response by retailers to shift to more sustainable business practices."

Buying new has become increasingly unaffordable, particularly since the Trump Administration's tariffs, which raised prices on global fast-fashion imports. Longer transit times, higher costs, and slower turnaround for new trends have further weakened the fast-fashion industry, while sustainable, local, and second-hand options have flourished.

Environmentalists and thrift enthusiasts alike have celebrated the shift, noting that the circular economy helps reduce waste and limit pollution, replacing the disposable nature of fast fashion with a sustainable system that keeps valuable goods in circulation.

Redditors commented on how finds like these bring them joy.

"Congratulations!" wrote one commenter. "I love hearing about incredible thrift store finds like this!"

One commenter gave the exact price of the pen, illustrating how tremendous a price drop the OP received.

"Looks like a Mont Blanc Meisterstück," they explained. "If ink, that's a $500 pen. If a fountain pen, it's $700 plus. Nice score!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.