Shopper thrilled after digging through items hidden in thrift store grab bag: 'A huge score'

A shopper was surprised after unearthing a valuable find inside a grab bag of miscellaneous pens from their local thrift store.

Posting on Reddit, the thrifter shared that they had found a beautiful pen inside a $1.99 bag of mixed writing tools they had picked up at a secondhand store.

The shopper found a Baronfig pen hidden among a bunch of generic pens. Baronfig pens are high-quality writing tools, retailing for around $70 each.

Lots of people have reported finding treasures like these in their purchases at thrift stores and other secondhand sales. These finds include unexpected jewelry behind the drawers of a jewelry box and a unique ring inside the pocket of a pair of jeans.

Along with finding hidden treasures, shopping at thrift stores can help people cut the amount of money they spend on everyday necessities such as clothes, shoes, and kitchenware. Research by CouponFollow has shown that savvy thrifters can save approximately $1,700 a year by purchasing what they need secondhand.

This is not only great for people's wallets but is also good for the environment because it extends the lifespans of items that would otherwise have ended up in the trash, contributing to a circular economy. This reduces the amount of waste sent to landfills.

People who thrift can also find high-quality goods that they might not normally be able to afford. For example, one thrifter found a genuine Christian Dior jacket for just $5.19, while another scored an expensive espresso machine for $25. These things last a lot longer than cheaper alternatives, meaning they don't need to be replaced as often as low-quality items.

Fellow thrifters were impressed with this shopper's remarkable find.

"Wow! That's a huge score!" one surprised commenter wrote.

Another added, "Lucky you!"

