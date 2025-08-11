Thrift shopper thrilled by valuable discovery in $3 grab bag: 'What a great find'

In a recent Reddit post that's sparking curiosity and a few laughs, one thrift shopper made a head-turning discovery after picking up a $2.99 bag of assorted Sharpies. Nestled among the half-used pens and markers wasn't just another dried-out dud — it was a completely inkless mystery pen with an unfamiliar tip.

"Realizing the tip was different," the original poster wrote, "I set it aside for later investigation … Glad I didn't just go to toss it, akin to whoever donated it!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post, shared on the "r/ThriftStoreHauls" subreddit, quickly caught attention as fellow Redditors chimed in to identify the item.

It turns out the mystery pen wasn't some oddball tool or novelty marker — it was a Parker 51 fountain pen, a luxury writing instrument often praised for its sleek design and smooth ink flow. Depending on the condition and era, Parker 51 pens can sell for anywhere from $50 to several hundred dollars. Not a bad score for under three bucks.

This kind of unexpected treasure isn't unusual in the world of secondhand shopping. Whether it's cash tucked into a donated jacket or a misplaced family photo album inside an old book, thrift store hauls have long been a hotbed for fascinating (and sometimes valuable) finds.

For budget-conscious shoppers, thrifting offers more than just quirky discoveries. It's one of the easiest ways to save money on everyday items, from clothing and decor to school supplies and party prep. And on the planet-friendly side, buying secondhand keeps perfectly usable items out of landfills — reducing waste while giving forgotten goods a second life.

It's proof that shopping sustainably doesn't have to mean sacrificing quality — and might even come with a surprise worth bragging about.

Reddit users were quick to celebrate. One user joined in with their own thrifting win, saying, "I found a vintage waterman's ladies pen and pencil set, they have a 14k gold nib and it was in a $2 bag."

"What a great find!" another added.

Who knows? Your next thrifting adventure might just come with a luxury plot twist.

