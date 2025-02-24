  • Home Home

Outraged shopper puts retailer on blast for selling controversial plant: 'That is horrible'

by Noah Jampol
While creeping Charlie, or ground ivy, is infamous for invading lawns, showing up at a local Lowe's Garden Center is an unexpected new territory. Nonetheless, a gardening Redditor shared a photo of the invasive plant for sale to the r/Landscaping subreddit and implored shoppers to "please, for the love of god, don't purchase this plant."

In the photo, the store is selling correctly labeled creeping Charlie for $4.48, which might seem like a steal — except that it's an invasive plant that can make gardeners' lives hellish with little assistance. The alarmed original poster noted that creeping Charlie "is an invasive species and spreads into other people's lawns by smothering and suffocating other plant species." For good measure, the OP shared a photo of a lawn where creeping Charlie was starting to come in and wreak havoc.

The Redditor's sentiments are 100% right, as previous homeowners learned that creeping Charlie will completely overwhelm their native plants like clover. The only real solution appears to be remaining vigilant and pulling it out whenever you spot it, lest it take over.

For homeowners looking to switch to a natural lawn, that scenario can unfold as a monthslong nightmare stifling their attempts. Native plants come with all sorts of benefits for gardeners and the local ecosystem. Because the plants are from the region, they can save gardeners money, water, and yard work as they are better adapted to the climate. They also can be a boon for pollinators like bees and butterflies, which are vital to our fruits and vegetables.

That's why it's extra frustrating that an invasive plant like creeping Charlie is being sold without warning. Unfortunately, there are more examples of invasives like elephant ear plants and periwinkle being sold at Home Depot and nurseries. Many gardeners are unaware of their invasive nature, which can overtake not just their lawn but their residence and their neighbors' property.

Commenters on Reddit were baffled by the situation.

"I get it for free from the neighbor," one commenter joked.

Another observer was at a loss for why it was there: "That is horrible. We fight the Creeping Charlie fight every single year. Why would Lowe's carry this?"

A Redditor called the situation "just maddening.

"Corporate doesn't give a flip about invasive or nonnative species. One more reason to shop at small, local garden centers that care about selling native plants."

x