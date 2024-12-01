Gardeners lament 'widespread problem' promoted by plant nurseries: 'Should be illegal'

The continued availability of these ecological threats can lead to frustrating situations.

A discussion on Reddit prompted homeowners to sound off on the continued sale of a pesky invasive species.

In the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit, a user asked, "What's the invasive plant you see at nurseries that makes your head explode?"

One commenter pointed to a common invader that is known to ravage backyards.

"Definitely vinca. We have huge carpets of it growing in environmentally sensitive areas. Should be illegal to sell it," the commenter stated.

Vinca, more commonly known as periwinkle, might seem like a charming addition to your garden, but it can be quite the troublemaker if it's not native to your area. Its invasive characteristics pose a threat to the local ecosystem, as the commenter further explained.

"It's a widespread problem plant commonly sold as ground cover. It's extremely invasive and forms dense carpets that completely choke out natives," the commenter wrote. "It grows well in shade so easily invades woodland."

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Despite the dangers of invasive species, it's not uncommon for them to still be available for sale in nurseries. The continued availability of these ecological threats can lead to frustrating situations.

For example, one gardener was left disappointed after accidentally purchasing non-native plants from a nursery. While they could have explored returning or exchanging the plant, their experience highlighted the importance of nurseries properly labeling and explaining the dangers of invasive species before they're unknowingly purchased.

Rather than adding invasive species to your yard, opting for native plants can help support the health of your local ecosystem and even reduce your garden maintenance costs. Native plants are known to attract important pollinators like bees and butterflies and provide essential habitats for local wildlife, thereby helping to preserve the delicate balance of your local environment.

If you're looking to make changes to your outdoor area, consider rewilding your yard with native plants or switching to a natural lawn like clover or buffalo grass. Every effort makes a difference in creating a healthier future for our planet.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.