Homeowner concerned after newly planted lawn becomes threatened by nightmare plant: 'You'll need to be attentive to pulling it up'

Creeping charlie — or ground ivy — is notorious for being extremely difficult to eradicate. One Redditor who posted in the r/NoLawns subreddit found this out quickly after they took to the community to ask if establishing clover will mitigate the growth of creeping charlie.

"No, not without help from you," wrote one helpful commenter. "You'll need to be attentive to pulling it up as you see it. It'll take a few years to deplete the seed bank surely but you can do this."

Many gardeners are turning to natural solutions to rewild their yards. The support for pollinators, low-effort gardens, and lower maintenance costs is behind the trend.

Subreddits such as this are useful tools for those seeking to rewild their lawn, as they get valuable support from others who have gone through the same experience. This exchange is no exception.

"I've had success with native mints too," wrote another gardener in the subreddit. "... A lot of people don't tend to think native so it's good to steer them in the right direction."

Invasive plants such as creeping charlie can dominate gardens. This is why Redditors suggested proactively pulling the plant as it grows with the clover. Additionally, some recommended a native plant with more dense coverage.

The Cool Down's guide for rewilding one's yard states that the best place to start is by skipping the frequent mowing and planting a few native species. After that, nature can do most of the work. However, when invasive plants are already stable within the garden, it could be best to do a bit of extra maintenance to eradicate them and allow the native plants to flourish.

To learn more, the National Audubon Society's Native Plants Database gives details on which plants are native to a gardener's area and the kinds of wildlife they attract. Native plants are great for boosting pollinator populations — which have been reducing due to environmental degradation. Rewilding yards is one way to help bring them back.

One commenter who took the advice of the community wrote that the methods they suggested saw them eradicate creeping charlie in their small yard.

"Took one intense summer and continued to keep a sharp eye out for more. It occasionally pops up, but it's nowhere near as prevalent as it once was. You got this!" they said.

