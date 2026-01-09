Resident stuns with photo of neighbor's jaw-dropping front yard display: 'I've never seen some that tall'

In case you haven't noticed, social media isn't always positive — especially when it comes to people discussing their neighbors.

But in a refreshing twist, one Redditor garnered thousands of likes for highlighting the beauty of their neighbor's front yard. The photo, posted in the r/gardening subreddit, shows a garden in Brisbane, Australia, full of beautiful, native plants and flowers.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Among the neatly landscaped sea of green, commenters spotted a couple of plants responsible for the orange, pink, and purple flowers that give this garden its pop of color. Chief among those were phlox and crape myrtle, which rose all the way to the home's roofline.

"I've never seen some that tall," one commenter wrote.

Although crape myrtle isn't native to much of the United States, it is native to Australia. So is phlox, which makes both of them perfect additions to this garden.

The OP mentioned that their neighbors are retired, which would theoretically give them plenty of time to tend to a beautiful garden. But one benefit of this yard is that native plants actually require less work to maintain than non-native ones.

For generations, native plants have learned how to adapt to their local environments. They understand their local soil, how much sun they'll get, what the weather is like, and they can thrive in those exact conditions. Because of this, they also need fewer outside resources, like additional water or food.

They also know how to exist in conjunction with local animals, particularly pollinators. Bees, butterflies, and other local pollinators spread pollen from these native plants, helping to keep other flowers, plants, fruits, and vegetables happy and healthy.

When non-native plants get introduced to new environments, however, they can quickly become invasive. This happens when plants outcompete native plants for valuable resources and quickly spread through their new ecosystem, becoming a nuisance or a real threat.

And, as this lovely photo shows, you don't have to sacrifice looks or color when you fill your yard with native plants.

"Your neighbour's garden looks stunning," one commenter wrote.

"Gorgeous garden they're maintaining!" another added.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.