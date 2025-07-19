Homeowner shares beautiful before-and-after photos of yard transformation: 'There's just no way that's the same garden'

One homeowner showed off the benefits of replacing your boring grass lawn with a set of seasonal photos from their garden.

"I love this transformation every year. Makes me happy!" said the original poster.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Their springtime photo shows a thriving garden bed along the side of their home. The assorted flowers add dimension and variety to their yard, with beautiful pinks and yellows dusted over vibrant green. Commenters identified hydrangea, astilbe, phlox, ferns, yarrow, hostas and daylilies.

As the original poster noted, getting out in the garden at all is good for your mental health. "Gardening is my happy time," they said in a comment. "I'm just glad I could share with some fellow enthusiasts."

Depending on your choice of plants, the benefits can go far beyond that. The original poster selected flowers, so they're likely to see a lot of pollinator activity, which is fun to watch, good for the environment, and also healthy for the garden itself!

For something even better for the environment that's also low-maintenance and cheap to grow, your best options are native plants. Many of the popular flowers that the original poster chose have native varieties (and some, like the daylily, are invasive in the U.S. and should probably be avoided to begin with). Rewilding with these beautiful native species will help you save a ton of water compared to grass, and they don't need the weekly to biweekly maintenance that a lawn does, either.

Even the original poster's "before" photo, taken in winter, is hopeful if you know what you're looking at. The dead plants may not be as pretty as they are in the spring, but they provide shelter for beneficial bugs during the cold months. Leaving them in place is part of the natural cycle of a healthy garden.

Commenters were awed at the change between the images. "I need some tips and tricks because there's just NO WAY that's the same garden," said one user.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.