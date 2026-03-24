Costco will give you grocery money in exchange for your old electronics

Customers can earn up to $2,550 for laptops and nearly $1,000 for phones, smartwatches, desktops, and tablets.

Having a Costco membership comes with more perks than you might realize.

Costco's online trade-in program, launched in 2019 in partnership with Phobio, offers customers the luxury of properly recycling their old electronics in exchange for money toward groceries, according to Boy Genius Report.

How does the Costco Trade-In Program work?

Customers can easily participate in the program by first obtaining an online quote for a device.

It's important to note that the device must be in relatively good condition and have no outstanding payments to receive a trade-in offer.

Once a device is selected and a quote is determined, customers can proceed to enter their mailing information to receive a free shipping label to print.

After all personal information has been erased, the device is shipped to Phobio's inspection facility, where experts ensure all data is wiped, preparing the device for customer payout.

Within 3-5 business days of Phobio's inspection of the device, they'll send a digital Costco Shop Card that can be used both online and in person at Costco stores.

Customers can earn up to $2,550 for laptops and nearly $1,000 for phones, smartwatches, desktops, and tablets.

Apple TV media players can even be traded in for $5 toward the Costco Shop Card.

Why should I participate in the Costco Trade-In Program?

By trading in old devices that would otherwise be stuck in a drawer or tossed out as e-waste, savings can add up quickly.

That money can translate to free groceries and everyday items you normally buy at Costco.

In addition to the clear monetary benefits, this trade-in program is helping the planet by reducing excessive e-waste through proper recycling and repurposing of devices and electronic components that can still be put to use.

The program contributes to a circular economy, where products and materials can be given a second life rather than potentially leaching dangerous chemicals like mercury into the surrounding environment.

When existing devices are given a second life, we can reduce demand for new electronic products, putting an end to the resource-intensive process of extracting valuable minerals, such as lithium and gold, used to manufacture electronics.

Are there programs similar to the Costco Trade-In Program?

Costco members are not the only shoppers with access to trade-in programs like this.

Several stores and companies offer similar programs that pay customers in exchange for their old electronics.

Stores like Best Buy and Target boast mail-in electronic recycling programs, while tech companies like Apple offer credit toward new devices in exchange for your old ones.

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