Post sparks debate with visual map of e-waste by country

"Income and environmental impact is almost always tightly correlated."

A Redditor analyzed data from a study on e-waste that showed an alarming rise in its volume across Europe.

In the r/dataisbeautiful subreddit, the original poster shared a map of Europe showing e-waste generated per capita based on data from a 2022 report by the United Nations Institute for Training and Research.

Photo Credit: Reddit

According to the map, countries in Western Europe had higher quantities of e-waste, in the 22-24 kilograms per capita range, with Norway having the highest rate at 26 kilograms. Eastern Europe had generally lower quantities, with Ukraine on the lowest end of the spectrum.

E-waste is made up of a variety of devices, from phones to vapes to computers, which contain potentially hazardous materials like heavy metals and toxic substances that can leach into the soil and water if they're not recycled properly.

Those substances can have harmful effects on people, especially vulnerable individuals like pregnant women, who are at greater risk of lead exposure from e-waste, according to the World Health Organization.

The lack of recycling is not only bad for the environment and human health, but it also poses an economic issue. According to the United Nations, the annual value of e-waste totals over $62.5 billion, more than the GDP of some countries.

Less than 20% of e-waste is recycled, while 80% either ends up in landfills or "informally" recycled, meaning it's handled by workers with limited protections in developing countries, exposing them to the hazardous materials contained within.

That means all the labor and rare metals are wasted when they're thrown in the trash, as well as the energy used in manufacturing, shipping, packaging, and distributing the items to consumers. It can also translate to higher costs of goods, poorer working conditions, and dwindling resources.

The results of the UNITAR data map generated heavy discussion in the subreddit about how countries handle the growing concern and how much of a role their economic status plays.

One person questioned, "I wonder to what degree recycling and waste separation factor into it."

Another person noted, "Invert the colors and you get an economic prosperity map," referring to the relative wealth of the countries across the continent.

As another person highlighted, "Income and environmental impact is almost always tightly correlated."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.