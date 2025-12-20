Passerby stunned after finding quality item left out for free on curb: 'Blows my mind'

In some neighborhoods, it's common to find people's unwanted belongings on the curbside, free for anyone to take.

The r/Curbfind subreddit is dedicated to these unexpected hauls, and one Reddit user shared the incredible kitchen gadget they picked up.

Photo Credit: Reddit



They explained that the Cosori toaster oven was ditched on the side of the street, despite being fully functional. After giving it a good clean, the Redditor discovered that the appliance retailed for around $150.

"Seems like the previous owner decided to chuck it, versus clean the machine," they remarked. "Still blows my mind, the stuff people put out, knowing full well that it's going to a landfill."

If you keep your eye on curbside items, you may be lucky to snatch up a real gem for free. Whether you're looking for everyday necessities or hunting for a rare or valuable item, this hack could save you money.

You may come across something quirky or expensive that doesn't fit your home or lifestyle, but it could give you the opportunity to resell it and make a profit.

Picking up a curbside find could not only save you money but also have a real positive impact on the planet by keeping these items out of a landfill.

Meanwhile, by finding a perfect piece of furniture on the roadside, you're not adding to the demand for "fast furniture."

Fast furniture is low-quality, mass-produced goods that tend not to last. Older furniture pieces found on curbsides or in thrift stores are often sturdier and higher-quality than new items.

Redditors were impressed by the newest addition to the original poster's kitchen.

"I'm so jealous!" one user commented. "Great find and save from the landfill."

"I have a different model from the same company — it's a true workhorse!" another added.

One Redditor said, "Cool deal. Awesome score."

