This first-of-its-kind stove can transform your kitchen without the hassle of a major remodel — here's how to snag $1,800 in incentives to get one

Despite these perks and others, many people hesitate to install an induction range.

It is no secret that induction ranges are having their moment — and the spotlight is only growing brighter for good reason. Professional chefs and home cooks report experiencing faster cooking times, more even heating, and greater peace of mind when using induction technology.

Despite these perks and others (more on that later), many people hesitate to install an induction range because they need to rewire their kitchens to have 240-volt outlets. That's where Copper's first-of-its-kind induction range, dubbed Charlie, comes in.

Unlike typical induction ranges, you can plug Charlie into a standard 120-volt outlet — no kitchen remodel required. However, you still reap all the benefits of cooking with induction and then some, as Charlie comes with a built-in battery. In the event of a power outage, your family will be able to cook up to five hot meals.

Like other induction ranges, Charlie doesn't spew cancer-linked chemicals and gases such as benzene and formaldehyde into your home sanctuary — the way gas-powered stoves do.

You'll also be able to trust that cooking dinner won't become a gauntlet of risk management. That's because induction stoves generate heat via electromagnetic energy. When your cookware isn't making contact with the stovetop, the heating stops, making cleanup easier and cooking much safer, particularly for families with children.

"I had everything going — the pasta, two kinds of sauces — and there was no open flame, no heat loss, no adding heat to the house. The air didn't feel thick. Everything felt clean," one Charlie home cook shared with Copper.

There's also the fact that induction ranges don't directly release heat-trapping gases such as methane, a potent gas with a warming effect on Earth up to 80 times stronger than carbon dioxide.

Rising global temperatures are contributing to food insecurity and economic upheaval, and they are associated with more intense extreme weather. Electrifying your home is one of the best ways to reduce pollution associated with these troublesome effects.

Even if your home's electricity comes from a grid using dirty energy, induction ranges are around three times more efficient than gas stoves and as much as 10% more efficient than conventional electric ranges, according to the Department of Energy, making them a boon for the environment and your household budget.

If you're interested in installing an induction range from Copper or other brands, doing so now could save you a significant chunk of cash. For instance, if you apply a 30% federal tax credit made available by the Inflation Reduction Act, you could snag Charlie at a $1,800 discount. Depending on where you live, other rebates may apply.

However, President Donald Trump has made it clear that the IRA isn't part of his administration's plans. At this time, its future is murky, though Congress would need to back any major changes to the legislation.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.