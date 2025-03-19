Homeowner seeks advice after considering high-tech stove upgrade: 'Better … designed than anything else out there'

  • Home Home

by Yei Ling Ma
Induction ranges are all the rage for homeowners looking to improve their kitchen. One homeowner asked the r/inductioncooking subreddit for insight on a specific induction range brand, Copper

"Curious if anyone here has heard of the brand and/or has experience with it? Thanks in advance!" the OP wrote. 

Commenters noted that the company is relatively new to the industry, but they shared that they were impressed with Copper's product offering

"I'd personally go for it because I think it's better engineered and designed than anything else out there," one user commented. They described how the Copper range's performance will surpass others on the market due to the battery element, which also targets a common problem other induction stoves have: vibrating buzzing sounds during operation. 

As one New York Times kitchen appliance writer, Rachel Wharton, covered in her Wirecutter review, Copper's Charlie induction stove is quieter than other induction ranges on the market because it uses a battery instead of an outlet for the initial power source — and it is the world's first electric range with a battery energy-storage feature. 

The battery charges intelligently, sourcing energy when renewable energy sources are available, according to the company's website. This helps reduce energy consumption by dirty fossil fuels, lowering the amount of carbon released into the air that contributes to the planet's warming. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

When you turn the Charlie range on, the battery powers immediately, providing the quick and powerful cooking experience induction stoves are known for. This feature can come in handy if your neighborhood or city experiences any power outages, reserving enough energy for you to cook three to five meals without power, according to the company's website. 

Induction ranges are also much safer than gas stoves, whose flames release harmful gases like benzene and nitrogen dioxide that could trigger respiratory health issues. Because they are powered by electricity, induction models don't release any of these harmful pollutants.

In addition to all the health benefits, they're also better for your wallet. Induction ranges' energy-efficient and powerful cooking capabilities can also save you time at the stove and save you money on energy bills.  

Currently, Copper's Charlie stove is eligible for the federal 25D battery storage tax credit, which provides homeowners with 30% off battery storage technology. The initiative is part of the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Trump has considered eliminating

Any legislation changes must be approved by Congress, but it may be wise to act fast to ensure federal incentives will be available. Rewiring America has free tools to help you calculate your potential savings with the IRA

"The baking / oven seems to be really even and consistent, pre-heat is much faster than I expected. Stovetop is great … it hasn't failed at anything I've thrown at it," one commenter testified. "If I had to make the purchase again, I absolutely would."

