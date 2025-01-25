This 'holy grail' appliance can transform your kitchen without any expensive remodeling: '[This] could be the future'

"Testing shows that [this] is far and away the best option for nearly any kind of cooking."

Induction stoves are the hottest trend in cooking for good reason, but access to a 240-volt outlet is holding back some potential customers. However, Copper's new battery-assisted model is making induction stove dreams come true, according to a report from Wirecutter.

Rachel Wharton, Wirecutter's self-described "resident range expert," detailed her findings after testing out Copper's new induction stove, Charlie. Charlie comes equipped with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, the same kind of battery seen in modern electric vehicles.

Most induction stoves require a 240-volt outlet to operate. Many Americans don't have that in their kitchens, and paying for the electrical work to rewire your home could be costly. Charlie can be plugged into a regular electrical outlet, removing the need for an expensive remodel.

"This could be the holy grail of induction," Wharton wrote. While other small companies are starting to make battery-assisted induction stoves, Copper's Charlie was the first to make it into people's kitchens.

Wharton tested the features of a Charlie and was impressed by what it had to offer. She was able to bake a batch of cookies, simmer marinara sauce, boil water, and sear a steak — the same trials she uses to test regular induction ranges.

The results of all testing confirmed that Charlie was up to par compared to other induction ranges, making it clear why Wharton wrote in her Wirecutter review, "It could be the future."

How it's working

Induction ranges have grown in popularity for many reasons. They're energy-efficient, which helps reduce power bills; they provide consistent temperatures; and they're safer since they don't require gas and their surfaces stay cooler.

With models like Charlie on the market now, more people will be able to own an induction stove. Battery-assisted versions can even work during power outages, helping communities be more resilient in the face of climate-change-induced extreme weather events.

Induction stoves are also a cleaner option for the environment since they reduce the overall pollution output from your home.

While purchasing a new induction stove can be expensive, the Inflation Reduction Act offers tax credits and rebates that can decrease those initial costs by up to 30%.

These tax incentives may not be available for long since President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to eliminate these subsidies. It's best to act quickly to save yourself thousands of dollars. Making changes to the IRA would ultimately take an act of Congress, and its future remains uncertain.

Not sure where to get started shopping for a new induction stove? Rewiring America offers free tools to help you find quotes in your area and see what tax incentives you're eligible for.

"This stove is as thoughtfully designed as it is attractive," Wharton wrote in Wirecutter about Charlie.

"Of the three possible heat sources for a cooktop — gas, radiant-electric, or induction — my testing shows that induction is far and away the best option for nearly any kind of cooking," she added.

