Experts urge homeowners to upgrade HVAC systems over serious health risks arise — here's what you need to know

Upgrading traditional HVAC systems to energy-efficient appliances powered by heat pump technology can save you big bucks on energy bills. A new report shows that making the switch can drastically improve health outcomes for homeowners as well.

Here are the details on how installing this green technology can help you and your family breathe easier and how you can access available tax incentives.

The scoop

According to the report by the nonprofit organization Rewiring America, electrifying homes reduces outdoor air pollution, leading to better air quality and health for communities throughout the United States.

The main takeaways from the report are that upgrading America's household appliances to electric options would result in 3,400 fewer premature deaths, 220,000 fewer asthma attacks, 1,300 fewer hospital and emergency room visits, and 670,000 fewer missed work days annually. Better society-wide health is also a win for our economy — the report found that electrifying homes would lead to $40 billion in health benefits per year.

Switching to electric appliances and continuing to add renewable energy capacity to the grid slashes pollution from fine particulate matter (PM2.5) by a staggering 300,000 tons annually — equal to removing 40 million cars from the streets. Households in low-income and underserved communities can especially benefit from upgrading to electric appliances since they typically are exposed to more unsafe air pollution levels than other communities.

Installing all the recommended heat pump systems for space heating, water heating, and clothes drying would have the largest impact. Rewiring America also explained that upgrading to a heat pump alone would make the biggest dent in air pollution since space heating contributes the most to dirty fuel use in U.S. households.

How it's helping

According to the report, around two-thirds of U.S. households heat their homes and water or dry their clothes using natural gas, propane, or fuel oil. These polluting fuels release dangerous chemicals into the air such as nitrogen oxides, ammonia, and volatile organic compounds, contributing to poor indoor and outdoor air quality. Switching to electric appliances instead is a major win for public health if they're powered by clean energy.

Some homeowners may hesitate to purchase heat pumps and other energy-efficient appliances because of the upfront costs. However, households that install qualifying heat pumps are eligible for $2,000 in tax credits through the Inflation Reduction Act, and other incentives may be available depending on your state and household income. The savings can really add up when you consider the money not spent on electric and health bills.

If you need help navigating the tax incentives and rebates, Rewiring America offers free tools and an incentive calculator so you know exactly how much you can get and how to access the funds.

But if you're ready to upgrade, you'll want to act sooner rather than later since President-elect Donald Trump has said he wants to repeal the IRA. While that would require an act of Congress, it's a good idea to take advantage of potentially thousands of dollars in free money while it's still available.

What people are saying

People are praising the report for raising awareness about how home electrification can improve health.

"Messaging about the health benefits of electrification and energy efficiency is key," one Instagram user said. "Please do more of this! Electric and induction stoves, electric fireplaces, and electric clear blowers would all benefit health over their fossil fuel and wood burning counterparts."

"To combat climate change, improve lung health, and ensure cleaner air for all, we must prioritize access to clean and affordable energy solutions," William Barrett, senior director for nationwide clean air advocacy at the American Lung Association, said in a statement. "The potential for improving public health through residential electrification is immense, making it a critical investment in a healthier, more sustainable future."

