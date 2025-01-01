Real estate listing of $3.9M Texas mansion's 'hideous' blue motif sparks discussion online: 'This is awful'

"People have money, but definitely NOT any decorating sense."

An entire subreddit is dedicated to r/McMansionHell, where people criticize "large, cheaply built, suburban homes with design flaws and a lack of architectural integrity."

A recent viral post highlighted an overwhelmingly blue mansion adorned in various shades of blue inside and out.

"Here's a story about a little guy that lives in a blue world … not a McMansion if you like blue?" the OP wrote in the caption.

The mansion was listed for sale on Zillow for $3.9 million in Alvin, Texas. It has seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a double staircase, an elevator, a four-car garage, a resort-style pool, and a swim-under waterfall.

Excessive, over-the-top lifestyles in McMansions aren't just a waste of money; they also take a significant toll on the environment. Oversized residences require extensive construction resources and maintenance, which leads to excessive water and electricity use.

For example, a Mumbai mega-mansion is the world's most expensive private residence, costing $2 billion and a prime example of incomprehensive overindulgence.

Mega-mansions like these also symbolize a broader issue: material excess without regard for equity, sustainability, or the environment.

Fortunately, the blue McMansion in the OP's post has a few eco-friendly features: solar panels, and an energy-efficient thermostat and HVAC system.

However, a more sustainable way to live would be choosing a modernized home with reasonable square footage to reduce energy waste. Tiny homes, which take the totally opposite route of a McMansion, are an excellent way to embrace minimalism and sustainable living without sacrificing design or comfort.

Cosmic Buildings is a startup that makes sleek tiny homes that generate energy for modern off-grid living. Ridgeline Tiny Homes has shown the world how less can be more when you take an unconventional approach to living sustainably.

Reddit users had strong opinions about the blue McMansion in the OP's post and commented about the questionable design choices and wasteful use of money.

"I feel like some rich people don't know how to be rich without yelling that they're rich with everything they own," one Redditor wrote in the comments.

A Redditor commented, "People have money, but definitely NOT any decorating sense."

"I like blue, and this is awful," someone else wrote.

Another added: "Oh that's hideous!!"

