Gym-goer stunned after finding $900 machine at Goodwill for astonishing price: 'I never could've imagined getting one of these ...'

A gym-going thrift shopper recently made the purchase of a lifetime at a local Goodwill after discovering a Concept2 rowing machine priced at just $40.

The lucky thrifter shared an image of their new purchase to Reddit's r/ThriftStoreHauls.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I use the rowing machine at the gym almost daily," they wrote in the caption of their post. "I never could've imagined getting one of these for $40 at Goodwill."

Their find is even more astonishing considering Concept2 rowing machines sell for a whopping $990 brand-new — a $950 difference in price.

Discovering similar incredible deals on items at thrift or secondhand stores isn't uncommon. From coveted white whales to 100% silk pajamas, luxury hair tools, and cult-favorite kitchen appliances, eagle-eyed thrifters have saved tons of money on all sorts of different items by buying them used instead of brand-new.

When it comes to buying new versus secondhand goods, opting for used items can save shoppers much more money. Research from CouponFollow has found that, on average, secondhand shoppers can save almost $150 each month, or $1,760 a year.

Plus, this type of shopping can keep perfectly good items out of landfills.

Many goods at thrift stores are in brand-new or lightly used condition, and their purchase saves totally functional items from joining the 2.12 billion tons of waste that enter landfills every year, according to The World Counts.

Fortunately for the planet, thrift shopping is trending. According to BusinessDasher, 16% to 18% of Americans shop at thrift stores, and 93% of Americans shop online for used items. Global data shared by ThredUP also shows that the secondhand market is expected to reach a value of $350 billion by 2028.

But commenters on the gym-going thrifter's Reddit post may be inspired to pick up thrifting sooner rather than later, jealousy piqued by the original poster's amazing find.

"Damn! On FB Marketplace they're 600-900 USD. That's a great find," wrote one user.

Another said: "Happy for you. The price is wow!"

"Holy s***. Bought mine "on sale" for $400 during the height of the pandemic," commented another person. "Nice find."

