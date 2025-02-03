Home cook stumbles upon unbelievable discount on coveted appliance at thrift store: 'The one that almost got away'

"The other person put it back after picking it up, so she's all mine!!"

A Redditor on r/ThriftStoreHauls bought a state-of-the-art KitchenAid stand mixer for a fraction of the price.

They were hunting for their next secondhand steal at their local Goodwill when an appliance caught their eye. "The one that almost got away," the post reads. "The other person put it back after picking it up, so she's all mine!!"

To some, a stand mixer may not be a big deal. That's because they haven't heard the prices. A Classic KitchenAid stand mixer goes for $329.99.

At Goodwill, it was $59.99. It may seem like a lot at first glance, but it's over 80% less than the original price.

One of the concerns with secondhand shopping is functionality. People tend to donate items that don't work as well or items that show some signs of wear and tear. Plus, it sounds like it's too good to be true. Can you seriously get a perfectly functional appliance for 80% off?

Apparently, you can. The OP reported that it "works like a charm!" They continued raving about the mixer, saying, "The mixing action seems to spin just fine, tested it in store and again at home."

For savvy thrifters, this is nothing new. Cheap, one-of-a-kind items like this one often turn up at thrift stores, garage sales, and antique shops. One customer bought a pair of purple velour cargo pants for $7. The original price? $170. Another found vintage, authentic Gucci china plates, worth hundreds of dollars, for $1.25.

Cheap prices aren't the only benefit of thrifting. Buying things secondhand keeps them from being tossed into landfills, according to The Cool Down's thrift shopping guide.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, millions of tons of textile waste are sent to decompose in landfills each year. In 2018, landfills received 11.3 million tons. And the numbers are only increasing.

To rescue clothing and other cool items from landfills, limit yourself to secondhand shopping. Your wallet certainly won't complain.

"I have one of these that is over 30 years old," one commenter said. "Works perfectly. You are this week's thrifting winner."

