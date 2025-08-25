Gardener shares clever use for cardboard delivery boxes: 'Benefits everyone'

"My garden is also sponsored by Amazon!"

We often forget just how much can be compostable when it comes to waste accrued in our homes.

Clutter is easy to build up, but it can be creatively managed. One gardener, Lauren (@laurenselfblogs), reminds us of the exceptional capacity of composting in a video posted to her TikTok.

"Looks like I need a compost bin," one commenter exclaimed after watching the hack.

The scoop

Lauren's husband was perplexed by the absence of Amazon cardboard packages in their home. Little did he know that Lauren was utilizing the magic of biodegradability by letting her compost ecosystem biodegrade the clutter.

To magically make cardboard clutter disappear, Lauren documented her ripping up her plain, brown, corrugated cardboard boxes and removing any adhesive before dropping the pieces around her compost bin.

In the comments, she explained that "ink and adhesives aren't good for microorganisms that break down the matter," so she rips off all tape and adhesive before placing the boxes in the compost.

How it's helping

Building a compost bin is easy and convenient for homeowners. One can save money on fertilizer by letting their food and biodegradable scraps build up microorganisms good for their garden.

As Lauren documented, they can also find a solution for the endless clutter from cardboard boxes that can take center stage in one's home.

Compost is great for your garden, and it can have an even greater impact on the rest of your community. Keeping rotting food out of the trash prevents it from producing methane in landfills. Methane gas can reduce air quality and is more potent in planet-warming potential than carbon dioxide.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers only had praise for Lauren's hack.

"Grows the economy. Benefits everyone, hurts no one!" said one TikToker, who quoted a Joe Biden soundbite.

Another said that they also use their corrugated cardboard to feed the microorganisms in their compost.

"My garden is also sponsored by Amazon!" they joked.

