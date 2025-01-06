Researchers make breakthrough that could change the way products are packaged: 'Completely unique in the world'

A team of researchers in Finland have developed a technology that could revolutionize the packaging industry and cut down on the use of plastics. According to Tech Xplore, VTT Technical Research Center of Finland teamed up with Aalto University and several industrial partners to develop origami-inspired cardboard packaging.

Plastic waste is a major problem, and plastic from packaging waste is a big part of that. The world produces about 141 million metric tons of plastic packaging every year, per Wrap, about a third of which finds its way into landfills where it slowly deteriorates and contaminates soil and water with microplastics, which can be found in the air, soil, and tap water.

The team in Finland has built a machine that can fold cardboard into aesthetically pleasing packaging material that's lightweight, flexible, and biodegradable.

🗣️ Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to recycle old clothes and electronics?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"The technology of Fold is completely unique in the world," said Jarmo Kouko, creator of the Fold project and research team leader at VTT, according to Tech Xplore. "Origami folding transforms cardboard into a flexible, protective, and visually appealing material unlike anything that's previously been available for industry-wide production. The technology we've developed also has the capacity to produce foldable materials from recycled goods."

The Fold project ran from January 2022 until the end of 2023, ExpandFibre revealed. The idea was inspired by the "Miura fold" folding method, which was developed by the Japanese astrophysicist Kōryō Miura. The first phase of the project was mostly about developing a machine that was capable of making the precise folds needed for the packaging, and testing and verifying its capabilities.

The second phase, Fold2, began in March 2024 and will look to expand on the usage of the technology to other materials, per Tech Xplore. The current phase also involves looking for partners across Europe for pilot projects and the push for global commercialization following Fold2.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"The packaging industry is very interested in Fold, and close cooperation with various enterprises enables us to move quickly from the innovation phase to practical application," said Jari Räsänen, research and development manager at Stora Enso, one of the companies involved in the project, per Tech Xplore.

About 36% of all plastic produced is used for packaging, according to the U.N. Replacing that with cardboard-based packaging would greatly reduce the amount of additional plastic pollution going forward.

Räsänen believes the origami-inspired packaging could be on the market within three to five years if all goes to plan, per Tech Xplore.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.