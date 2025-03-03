Homeowner shares genius use for leftover cardboard boxes: 'Thanks for the idea'

With online shopping at an all-time high, shipping boxes have become an unavoidable part of life. While many end up in the trash bin, creatives on Reddit are giving them a second life.

A recent post on r/Anticonsumption showcased a simple yet effective upcycling project: transforming a cardboard box into a storage caddy.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In a previous post, the user shared how they repurposed a cardboard box into a handheld organizer. The post became popular among sustainability-minded users, who shared their love for the resourcefulness behind the idea.

However, what followed the initial posting made this cardboard caddy memorable.

While visiting for lunch, the original poster's neighbor noticed the homemade caddy and assumed the original poster had made it out of need rather than sustainability. Wanting to help, the neighbor returned with a vintage storage caddy, which she then gifted to the OP. While the user didn't need the replacement, the kindness wasn't lost on them or the commenters.

Keeping up with their eco-friendly cardboard crafts, the Redditor then created a cardboard organizer for their new vintage caddy.

These small moments serve as a reminder of the larger issue of overconsumption.

In one year alone, the United States produces over 14.5 million tons of plastic containers and packaging waste, with nearly 70% ending up in landfills, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Choosing to repurpose materials we already have is a simple yet impactful way to lessen our contributions to landfills. Plus, DIY projects like this one help save money while inspiring people to have a more mindful approach to everyday items. Who knew you could make so many things out of cardboard?

The comments on the post were filled with appreciation for both OP's creativity and their neighbor's generosity.

One commenter noted, "I love doing this with small boxes! Sometimes I'll even decorate them with fabric or decorative paper just to pretty them up." Another said: "Fantastic work. Thanks for the idea!"

Another commenter, talking about the neighbor's gesture, noted: "That was very kind of her. I don't really like the association of repurposed goods with poverty (in that reusing things instead of trashing them does not or should make you 'seem poor' and is not something to be avoided), but I do love the sentiment."

If this post on r/Anticonsumption inspired you to explore more sustainable practices, organizations like Trashie, ThredUp, and GotSneakers help consumers repurpose or recycle everyday items, extending the lifecycle of products that would otherwise end up in landfills. It's never too late to live sustainably.

