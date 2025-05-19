Excited gardener shares photo after finding unexpected guest near compost bin: 'I'm happy to know they're around'

"Always thrilled to see them."

The presence of slow worms in your compost or garden is a positive sign, as a recent Reddit post in the r/GardeningUK subreddit recognized.

"I'm happy to know they're around," the OP said, and that's an understatement.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Slow worms may not be everyone's cup of tea, but they're an indication of a healthy garden/ecosystem, biodiversity, and quality soil. Slow worms are indigenous to Eurasia and are found across most of Europe.

For those upgrading to natural lawns or digging into rewilding some real estate, slow worms are a sign that things are on the right track. Plus, there are more benefits to native lawns and rewilding projects than the presence of slow worms.

While natural lawns and rewilding are often mentioned in separate contexts, establishing a natural lawn is a process of rewilding. As the name implies, it's an effort to return your lawn to its natural state, "rewilding" it and allowing native species to grow and thrive.

Slow worms are a nominal part of the process, attracted to compost, seeking warmth, moisture, and abundant food sources. A natural lawn is an ideal home for them, while significantly reducing overall maintenance and resource consumption, especially water.

Native lawns and rewilding projects may be labor-intensive at first, but the long-term result is a significant reduction in time and energy, not to mention a few happy slow worms (hopefully, anyway).

Research, published in Ecosphere, shows that lawns with more native plants attract more birds and foraging animals/insects. Another 2021 study, published in Soil Biology and Biochemistry, demonstrated that native plant communities enhance soil microbial diversity.

The list goes on, with extensive scientific evidence that natural lawns are significantly better for local ecosystems. Knowing that, it's not a surprise to see a Reddit post happily pointing out the presence of a slow worm.

The initial responses to the OP were both encouraging and helpful. "These days, I get lots of slow worms on my allotment and am always thrilled to see them," one response pointed out.

Another added an interesting observation about potential habitats for slow worms: "Amazing! I think they really like those black compost bins; most of the slow worms I've seen have been in one."

