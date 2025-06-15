Gardener shares simple method that guarantees bountiful tomato harvest: 'Enhancing their growth'

Growing your own vegetables can be challenging, but there are ways to ensure your garden thrives and produces a bountiful harvest.

One TikToker shared a hack that guarantees their tomatoes grow healthy and strong each season.

The scoop

TikTok user Reena (@thepinehillcottage) shared a video of their beautiful garden to show off the hack they use to ensure a healthy tomato harvest: companion planting.

Companion planting involves growing different plants together and offers a wealth of benefits for your garden.

As Reena explained below the video: "Companion planting can benefit tomatoes by enhancing their growth, deterring pests, and improving overall garden health."

Reena went on to detail which plants were included with the tomatoes and why. The plant mix included lettuce, spinach, basil, nasturtiums, and marigolds.

How it's helping

Gardening can be highly beneficial for people, and not only because they're getting more veggies in their diet.

People who garden save money, as they don't need to purchase as much produce from the grocery store. Growing your own food also tends to produce better-tasting vegetables.

Those who engage in gardening also tend to be healthier than people who do not. A University of Colorado study found that people who enjoy gardening exercise more than people who do not. They also consume about 1.4 more grams of fiber daily than non-gardeners.

Plus, gardening can be a boon for mental health, as it reduces stress and can even increase optimism.

Gardening also benefits the environment, as it improves soil and air quality, reduces the distance food needs to travel to arrive at your table, which leads to cleaner air, and encourages biodiversity.

When it comes to companion planting, there are many benefits for the gardener, including deterring pests, maximizing space in the garden, achieving better crop yields, and improving soil quality.

Companion planting also offers environmental benefits, as it reduces the impact on the environment commonly caused by mass-produced veggies shipped around the world.

What everyone's saying

Other TikTok users commented on the video, complimenting the garden and sharing about their own gardens, with many people agreeing on the mix of plants Reena was using.

"Excellent! I do the same," one TikToker commented.

"How stunning!" someone else said.

Another user wrote: "Gardens are happier with all the flowers rambling through them."

