Expert reveals tried-and-true gardening system that requires very little effort for giant yields: 'Everyone needs to start'

Starting a garden to grow food might seem daunting, but a TikTok user took to the platform to explain how enjoying a fruitful garden with very little effort is possible.

The scoop

As TikToker chocolatey_bear (@chocolatey_bear) asks at the outset of the video, "What if I were to tell you that there were entire philosophies of gardening that were built around doing as little work as possible?"

As he explains, with the gardening approach known as permaculture, "the idea is to create a system of plants that come back and have little to no maintenance."

He also points out that many naturally growing native plants are "edible in some way, shape, or form." He lists examples like berries, fruit-bearing trees, dandelions, and mint. Some plants that aren't perennial, like radishes, "grow so quickly and so effortlessly, you can't possibly screw them up."

He finishes the video with some straightforward advice to address concerns about depleting the soil. He advocates for a method known as "Three Sisters."

This method is derived from traditional Native American practices and works by planting three mutually beneficial plants next to each other. It was used to promote the growth of corn, beans, and squash, which all complement one another, as explained further by Native Seeds.

How it's helping

Growing your own food is a great way to enjoy produce at a minimal cost. Homegrown food is also more nutritious, boosts physical and mental health, and even tastes better.

Permaculture works with the land to produce no waste and avoids the environmental problems of industrial agriculture. It's free from the chemicals used in commercial pesticides, which damage the soil and contaminate local water sources.

Locally sourced food avoids the harmful pollution released by using machines and vehicles to till the soil and transport food. According to the National Center for Appropriate Technology, American produce travels an average of 1,500 miles from farms to households.

What everyone's saying

The advice prompted over 200 comments, with most expressing agreement, gratitude, and pledges to try it out for themselves. One commenter said, "Everyone needs to start." Another added, "Permaculture is great." One comment even suggested that "there should be a permaculturist on every city board."

A few comments picked up on the video's key message: that there are more edible native plants out there than people realize.

One said: "The more I study native plants of my region the more I realize there is food EVERYWHERE. From native tiny potatoes to pawpaws and ramps. Love it all."

One said: "The more I study native plants of my region the more I realize there is food EVERYWHERE. From native tiny potatoes to pawpaws and ramps. Love it all."




