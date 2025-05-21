  • Home Home

Expert reveals money-saving tips for low-effort gardening: 'Cool, colorful and delicious'

"I had a great crop last year."

by Robert English
"I had a great crop last year."

Photo Credit: Instagram

Gardening is a great way to beautify your space, reduce stress, and save money on your groceries. However, pests and overwatering can threaten your garden. 

One gardener has shared a hack to make gardening even easier.

The scoop

In an Instagram Reel, Jamie (@nettlesandpetals) shared the three "companion plants" he likes to plant in his garden. "I always plant these three things together," Jamie says, "and here's why."

The three "great companions" that Jamie plants in his garden each year are lettuce, spring onion, and marigold.

"Lettuce is a low growing crop that acts as ground cover, retaining moisture in the soil," he says. 

"I add spring onion in the gaps in between as they grow tall and thin and don't compete for space with the lettuce," he continues, "which maximizes the productivity of the bed."

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

The third plant, the marigold, may be the most important of the companion plants.

"Every couple of rows, I leave space to plant marigolds," Jamie says. "They deter pests such as non-beneficial nematodes, cutworm, and even aphids, helping to improve the environment of the other plants."

He also adds that marigolds can be used as a "trap crop," keeping slugs away from lettuce.

For the aesthetics, marigolds also add "a lot of color and beauty to the garden too."

How often will you be gardening this summer?

Every day 🥗

At least once a week 🥕

At least once a month 🌱

I don't garden 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

How it's helping

Gardening is a great way to save money by producing your own food. It can also be beneficial to your physical health by providing a means of exercise, as well as to your mental health. According to Penn State, gardening helps you connect with nature and reduce stress. Community gardening can also improve your mental wellness by interacting with others.

Gardening also helps clean the air by minimizing pollutants, and it provides food for pollinators, which are vital to our local ecosystem. 

However, over-watering and pests can cause a headache while gardening. Lettuce, in addition to being a great food for your kitchen, helps retain moisture, ensuring you aren't draining your water bill or overwatering your plants.

Harmful chemicals for pest control can actually destroy your plants. So, using marigolds is a great way to control pests in your garden without harmful chemicals

Other companion plants that gardeners enjoy include cilantro and basil, especially next to tomatoes.

What everyone's saying

Commenters shared their opinions on these companion plants.

"This combination of plants looks great," one wrote.

"I do the same, it really works [and] had a great crop last year," said another.

"Marigold is edible- even more fun!" one commenter wrote. "The flowers are quite cool, colourful and delicious in salads."

Others shared their own favorite companion plants.

"Marigolds, garlic and calendula are my favorite companions," one wrote. "Plus a bit [of] basil and thyme in most beds."

"Basil & marigold with my tomatoes," another said. "And I've found 3 x sisters planting a very successful combination in my garden."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

Folding thredUP. Secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'
Home

This secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x