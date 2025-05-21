Expert reveals money-saving tips for low-effort gardening: 'Cool, colorful and delicious'

Gardening is a great way to beautify your space, reduce stress, and save money on your groceries. However, pests and overwatering can threaten your garden.

One gardener has shared a hack to make gardening even easier.

The scoop

In an Instagram Reel, Jamie (@nettlesandpetals) shared the three "companion plants" he likes to plant in his garden. "I always plant these three things together," Jamie says, "and here's why."

The three "great companions" that Jamie plants in his garden each year are lettuce, spring onion, and marigold.

"Lettuce is a low growing crop that acts as ground cover, retaining moisture in the soil," he says.

"I add spring onion in the gaps in between as they grow tall and thin and don't compete for space with the lettuce," he continues, "which maximizes the productivity of the bed."

The third plant, the marigold, may be the most important of the companion plants.

"Every couple of rows, I leave space to plant marigolds," Jamie says. "They deter pests such as non-beneficial nematodes, cutworm, and even aphids, helping to improve the environment of the other plants."

He also adds that marigolds can be used as a "trap crop," keeping slugs away from lettuce.

For the aesthetics, marigolds also add "a lot of color and beauty to the garden too."

How it's helping

Gardening is a great way to save money by producing your own food. It can also be beneficial to your physical health by providing a means of exercise, as well as to your mental health. According to Penn State, gardening helps you connect with nature and reduce stress. Community gardening can also improve your mental wellness by interacting with others.

Gardening also helps clean the air by minimizing pollutants, and it provides food for pollinators, which are vital to our local ecosystem.

However, over-watering and pests can cause a headache while gardening. Lettuce, in addition to being a great food for your kitchen, helps retain moisture, ensuring you aren't draining your water bill or overwatering your plants.

Harmful chemicals for pest control can actually destroy your plants. So, using marigolds is a great way to control pests in your garden without harmful chemicals.

Other companion plants that gardeners enjoy include cilantro and basil, especially next to tomatoes.

What everyone's saying

Commenters shared their opinions on these companion plants.

"This combination of plants looks great," one wrote.

"I do the same, it really works [and] had a great crop last year," said another.

"Marigold is edible- even more fun!" one commenter wrote. "The flowers are quite cool, colourful and delicious in salads."

Others shared their own favorite companion plants.

"Marigolds, garlic and calendula are my favorite companions," one wrote. "Plus a bit [of] basil and thyme in most beds."

"Basil & marigold with my tomatoes," another said. "And I've found 3 x sisters planting a very successful combination in my garden."

