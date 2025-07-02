  • Home Home

Expert gardener reveals simple, natural method to keep pests off your plants: 'Very useful information'

by Simon Sage
"I’m changing plans now!"

Photo Credit: TikTok

Permaculture gardener Andre Baptiste (@andrethefarmer) had some tips to share with his TikTok followers on pest control, and they don't involve which sprays to use. 

The scoop

"I never plant just one thing in a bed," Baptiste says in his video. 

@andrethefarmer Companion planting and pest control #organicgardening #organicpestcontrol #naturalpestcontrol #companionplanting #gardeningtips #andrethefarmer #foryoupage #fyp ♬ original sound - andrethefarmer

Baptiste describes how planting onions, basil, oregano, Chinese lettuce, parsley, peppers, and other fragrant plants alongside staple crops can help confuse pests.

Since pests rely on scent to find their preferred food, a wide range of strong smells can make it difficult for them to find it. 

Other gardeners have also vouched for companion planting. One said that marigolds not only deter pests, but they also attract useful pollinators. Garlic is another option that propagates easily. Another gardener has even been able to keep deer at bay with a combo of salvia, foxglove, and sea holly. 

How it's helping

All-natural pest control helps to keep the local ecosystem healthy. While harsh chemicals can take out pests, they're often indiscriminate and can destroy useful organisms. Worse still is that runoff from pesticides can cause unforeseen damage to other environments downstream. 

Pest control notwithstanding, growing your own food is a great way to get fresher, healthier produce on your plate; plus, the gardening itself is good for physical and mental health. 

Best of all, the food you're growing doesn't have to go far. Transportation pollution accounts for about 20% of the pollution generated by food production, according to a study published in the journal Nature Food. 

Minimizing those planet-warming carbon pollution helps to reduce the length, strength, and likelihood of extreme weather events, like drought and floods, which are making life hard for commercial farmers and raising prices at grocery stores. 

What everyone's saying

TikTok commenters were thankful for the tips on companion planting. 

"Very helpful as I was about to plant some herbs away from the vegetables," said one community member. "I'm changing plans now! Thanks!"

"Very useful information thanks for sharing," said another viewer.

