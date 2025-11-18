Homeowner shares personal utility costs one year after swapping their gas boiler for a heat pump: 'Hope that [this] is helpful for someone'

As every homeowner knows, HVAC contributes heavily to the cost of utilities.

Seeking to give others the benefit of their experience, a Colorado homeowner took to Reddit to share the cost savings they obtained by switching from a gas furnace to an electric heat pump powered by solar panels.

"We live in Gunnison, CO," the homeowner explained, posting to the r/heatpumps subreddit. "It is high altitude and can be very cold in winter."

In a somewhat unique twist, the original poster said that their home uses in-floor heating. Also known as radiant heating or simply floor heating, this method uses hot water carried in tubes, electrical cables, or hot air to warm the floors. This heat then transfers to the surrounding air, heating the entire room, according to the Department of Energy.

To accommodate this method of heating, the OP installed an electric heat pump water heater, which warms the water used in their radiant heating system. This heat pump water heater is powered largely by home solar panels.

The OP illustrated their significant cost savings using a bar graph that showed the breakdown of their energy costs per month over the last several years. The graph showed that, after installing the electric heat pump, the homeowner went from paying as much as $170 per month for natural gas in the peak of winter to as little as $20 per month.

While the OP paid more for electricity than they had previously, their overall cost savings on utilities were still significant.

Fellow Redditors jumped into the comments to applaud the OP's upgrades and cost savings.

"I'm in CA and I can't wait to go all electric and remove the gas line," said one commenter. "Much less chance of the house burning down in an earthquake."

"Over the mountains from you in Salida," chimed in another. "Thanks for this information as I'm looking to add both solar and heat pumps."

Others urged the Colorado homeowner to upgrade their gas stove to an induction cooktop and to swap out their gas-powered dryer for a heat-pump version, thereby reducing their gas costs even further.

"I have a LG heat pump dryer that I just got and it's miles better than electric or gas," a Redditor shared. "Quiet, doesn't cook my clothes, uses hardly any energy."

