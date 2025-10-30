HVAC tech easily refutes common claim about super-efficient heat pumps: 'Not at all worth installing'

A U.K. HVAC pro said he "pulled the old switcheroo" on a report he said was claiming that heat pumps aren't efficient enough to be worth the buy.

Adam Chapman makes the benefits clear in a YouTube clip on his company's channel, Heat Geek (@HeatGeek). And he has plenty of data for a counterpoint. That's because heat pumps are up to five times more efficient than gas boilers, according to the International Energy Agency, since they move heat between the outside and inside rather than create it.

In the United States, they can cut your electricity use for heating by up to 75%, the Department of Energy notes.

The report — from Catapult.org, which Chapman included in the description — is actually a paper that generally agrees with his position, stating that "after one heating season, 85% of

participants either had already or were likely to recommend a heat pump to a friend or family."

Chapman says it asserts that heat pumps are "not at all worth installing" because they fall short of a 325% efficiency rate purportedly needed to overcome high electricity prices and to match gas boiler performance. While The Cool Down found some discussion of efficiency performance that showed areas for improvement in certain households, TCD was unable to agree that the study painted a picture in line with Chapman's assessment.

There is no use of the 325% figure in the report, though it does say "the majority of the heat pumps performed well, with efficiencies comparable to three times those of modern gas boilers or electrical resistance heaters." One of the paper's key takeaways is that "the heat pumps have largely operated with good efficiencies and provided the desired heat output and occupant comfort throughout the year."

Presuming that the paper made the claim Chapman says it did or that he was intending to refer to another source that distorted the roughly summarized "three times" claim to make a damaging point out of context, the point Chapman makes in his video is that any claims of less than 325% efficiency come down to "installations from large national firms."

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Heat Geek, which he founded in 2016, provides artificial intelligence and other services to a community of independent installers. Chapman touts local firms' "attention to detail" and says the company maximizes heat pump potential to the tune of greater than 400% efficiency.

"Once the larger firms catch up, homeowners should be saving up to and over 50% on their heating bills," Chapman adds.

It is true that heat pump users can save massively on their heating and cooling bills, but it's worth noting that most large firms work with local installers and trained staff, so any heat pump installation from a credible, verified company providing a warranty on the labor in addition to the hardware should be trustworthy. As always, it's important to do your own research before hiring any contractor to perform maintenance or upgrade work to your home.

Stateside, Mitsubishi has a trusted network of professional installers that it can connect with homeowners. The company has a free tool that can also aid your search for the right heat pump for your house, as there are several types, including popular ductless mini splits. Most models use a compressor, pipes, and refrigerant to transfer heat inside or outside, depending on the season, according to Energy Star. That's why the units are also great for home cooling.

And Mitsubishi expert David Hazel debunked another myth in a separate clip. Thanks to superior modern tech, many heat pumps are functional in nearly any climate, including places with frigid winters. Mitsubishi can help you find a unit at the best possible price based on your specific needs. The upgrade can be an extreme value, as the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that more than half of a home's power consumption is for heating and cooling.

U.S. government tax rebates of up to $2,000 are still available, too, but only if the heat pump is bought by Dec. 31, according to NPR.

By efficiently using electricity, the units also limit heat-trapping air pollution from dirty fuels. The gases are linked to a range of health ailments, including dementia, asthma, and even cancer, per the World Health Organization.

YouTube users were on board and encouraged Chapman to keep singing the high praises of how efficient heat pumps — especially modern ones using the latest refrigerant tech — really are.

"Keep on preaching the word," one commenter wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.