New study reveals that solar panels are preventing premature deaths across the US: 'Their broader societal benefits are underexplored'

"These are benefits that extend well beyond electricity prices."

A team of researchers has unburied the lead for a key part of solar energy's story.

Analysis of a decade's worth of data found that imported panels saved just under 600 lives and provided nearly $30 million in climate and health benefits in the United States, according to a news release from City University of New York. The school worked with Stony Brook University and Hunter College on the study.

It spotlights the sustainable energy source's underreported health attributes. The panels prevented about 178 million tons of harmful air pollution from dirty fuels during the examined timeframe, contributing to reduced premature deaths. The research focused on data from 2014 to 2022.

"Global supply chains have helped make solar power affordable. But what's often missed is how these imports also clean the air, protect health, and reduce climate damages. These are benefits that extend well beyond electricity prices," CUNY professor Gang He, who led the study, said in the release.

Changes to government energy policies favor dirty fuels, a move intended to boost domestic energy production. Though the Solar Energy Industries Association said earlier this year that stateside manufacturing capacity could "meet all demand" for U.S. solar when fully operational, representing a stateside supply of cleaner electricity.

However, the CUNY-led team cautioned against abandoning imports, as "their broader societal benefits are underexplored," per the release.

The study found that imported solar capacity perks extended beyond the states that brought them in through trade. The experts looked at shipment records, power plant data, and air quality metrics for their findings.

In 2022, about 88% of solar panel shipments were imports from Asia, the Energy Information Administration added.

"Over 40% of the air quality benefits flowed to people living outside the states that imported the panels," Stony Brook professor Minghao Qiu, the study's lead author, said. "That's due to how electricity and air pollution move across state lines."

Another government study last year focused on monetary benefits, finding that households with rooftop solar save on average nearly $700 a year in energy costs after initial expenses.

For their part, the university experts advised policymakers to review their findings before forming regulations that impact solar imports.

"Our research shows that imported solar panels do more than save money," He said. "They save lives and reduce emissions. As we redesign energy and trade policies, we need to make sure we're not leaving these benefits off the table."

