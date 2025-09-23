Gardener shares money-saving hack using common kitchen scraps: 'I do this'

Lots of us enjoy waking up with a morning cup of coffee, but did you know you could also put your used coffee grounds to use in your garden? One gardener shows you how.

The scoop

Posting on TikTok, Laura (@yourgardenmom) shows you how you could get more out of your java.

The gardener demonstrates how she uses old coffee grounds to add nitrogen to soil, sprinkling them around the base of her plants. She also adds coffee grounds to her worm bin, where worms turn organic waste and food scraps into nutrient-rich compost.

Coffee grounds are a valuable addition to soil because they contain approximately 2% nitrogen and other essential macronutrients, including potassium and phosphorus. Adding them to soil in thin layers can help boost its health, according to Texas A&M University.

How it's helping

Making your own organic fertilizer at home can be as simple as using ground coffee or banana peels, or you can create your own compost at home using food scraps.

This helps ensure your soil and plants are getting vital nutrients from a natural source instead of store-bought fertilizer, which often contains chemicals.

Chemical fertilizers can actually decrease the health of soil by depleting nutrients and killing microbes. It also pollutes the soil and any nearby water sources through nutrient runoff, which harms ecosystems and can impact human health.

Making your own fertilizer from coffee grounds or garden waste can save you a lot of money. Store-bought fertilizers cost a lot, and because of their impact on the environment, plants become dependent on them, meaning you have to purchase them repeatedly.

Gardening hacks such as this one can improve the health of your plants and increase the yield of any food you are growing, making gardening more enjoyable.

Gardening is a great way to spend time outside, grow your own nutrient-rich produce, and improve your mental and physical well-being.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were quick to share their coffee ground hacks.

"It also helps to deter slugs (I do this for my hostas)," one wrote.

Another person shared an easy way to source grounds if you don't drink coffee.

"You can often get trash bags full of used coffee grounds from coffee shops if you ask nicely," they said.

