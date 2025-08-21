US agency sparks backlash after rolling back regulation protecting thousands of Americans: 'An affront to the health and well-being'

The Environmental Protection Agency has scrapped plans to address nitrate pollution in seven river segments providing drinking water to Iowa residents.

Community advocate Jenny Turner, president of Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement Board, called the decision "an affront to the health and well-being of Iowans," as reported by the Iowa Capital Dispatch and the Des Moines Register.

What's happening?

In November, the EPA added seven segments in the Cedar River, Des Moines River, Iowa River, Raccoon River, and South Skunk River to the state's 2024 list of impaired waters.

However, Iowa's Department of Natural Resources (DNR) opposed the move as unrepresentative of water quality in the Hawkeye State, arguing the evaluation included a narrow set of data, according to the Iowa Environmental Council.

It also pushed back on the designation because the EPA doesn't list nitrates as toxic — merely stating that they can have "toxic effects."

In July, the EPA reached out to the DNR to indicate it was rescinding its decision to add the Iowa river segments to the impaired list. A DNR spokesperson confirmed the news in a statement to the Iowa Capital Dispatch.

Why is this important?

Imbalanced waterways can have deadly consequences. While nitrates are naturally occurring essential compounds and aren't inherently harmful, having too much nitrate in one's body can make it more difficult for red blood cells to carry oxygen, as the EPA explains. Infants are particularly vulnerable and may develop the rare but sometimes fatal "baby blue syndrome."

In Iowa, carefully managing nitrates is crucial because the state's economy depends heavily on agriculture, with extensive use of fertilizers and animal manure causing an overabundance of these compounds in the environment, according to the Iowa Environmental Council.

IEC senior attorney Michael Schmidt told the Des Moines Register that the EPA's reversal was unusual and "definitely runs counter to the public's interest."

What's being done about this?

Globally, numerous organizations are working toward a cleaner, healthier future. IEC is one of the groups rallying around Iowans who expressed concerns about nitrate contamination in their drinking water during the EPA's period of public comment.

"This action undermines the public process and the public trust in the agencies charged with keeping our water clean. The public already had opportunity to comment and overwhelmingly supported the listing that reflected real-life conditions in these rivers," Schmidt said.

"We call on EPA and DNR to engage in a public process and bring Iowans together to address nitrate concerns that threaten the health and economic wellbeing of people across Iowa, rather than taking action behind closed doors," he added.

