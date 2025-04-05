Woman reveals simple trick to revive leather goods using just one ingredient: 'Can't wait to try'

Looking for a way to get your favorite leather boots or jacket back to mint condition? You may need to look no further than your pantry.

The scoop

TikToker Orly Shani (@orlyshani) has found "the fashion tool you never knew you needed" and shared it in a video gaining lots of attention on the social media platform.

In the clip, Orly takes a knee-high black leather boot that has clearly been well-worn. To get it looking new again, you're advised to avoid chemical-laden cleaners and instead grab a jar of coconut oil.

"Just grab a little bit, and kind of smush it," Orly says. "You don't even really need to melt it, although I guess you could."

The creator dabs a bit of oil on a paper towel and starts rubbing it into the boot. Instantly, the boot loses its dull, worn-down look and regains its luster.

"It's just going to recondition the leather to look like it originally looked," Orly says. "As opposed to shoe polish, which is going to make it shiny black, which is not how this looked when I bought it."

For especially tough spots, Orly tells viewers to skip the paper towel and rub the oil in directly with your finger. And fear not — your leather goods won't smell like suntan lotion, as the creator points out that the coconut smell dissipates within seconds.

How it's helping

Many household cleaning items are made with harmful chemicals, which can end up polluting our air and waterways, and can cause major bodily harm if accidentally ingested. In addition, most of these cleaners come in single-use plastic bottles, which are one of the world's biggest ocean polluters.

Shoe polish, which is often used on leather goods, can contain toxic substances like petroleum and turpentine. This underscores the importance of using natural cleaning products around your home.

Coconut oil, in particular, is a favorite in cleaning hacks. Not only can it help bring your leather back to life, but it's also useful in cleaning faucets, getting fingerprints and smudges off stainless steel, and even removing those sticky labels from jars.

When you're choosing health and beauty products, which of these factors is most important to you? Cost 💰 Brand name 💅 Ingredients 🧪 Packaging 📦 Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

What everyone's saying

One commenter urged caution in using coconut oil on tan leather, saying it "will darken it significantly." Others recommended testing the oil on a small patch first to make sure it works well on your specific type of leather.

But many agreed that this hint is a great help with dark leather, including one commenter that said they "can't wait to try" it.

"Great tip!" another wrote. "I use it on my leather sectional to condition it and keep it looking new."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.