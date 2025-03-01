Homeowner shares easy way to get rid of annoying fingerprints on stainless steel appliances: 'Getting it done'

Stainless steel appliances give kitchens that sleek, modern look, but their pristine appearance can be easily marred by fingerprints and other smudges. One homeowner shared an easy, cost-effective solution to keep the stainless steel in your kitchen looking good as new.

The scoop

Ramon Israel (@ramonisrael) took to TikTok to share what one commenter called a "genius" hack. "Use a little bit of coconut oil and buff away," he says.

"This will leave your stainless steel shining and fingerprint-free," Ramon says in the video.

Israel took just a little bit of the coconut oil and rubbed it on his appliances, then used what he calls a "fancy scrubber" to buff until it was clean. He says a microfiber cloth will work just fine, too.

As Ramon said in a comment, "Getting it done." Simple as that.

How it's helping

Coconut oil has many uses outside of cooking. Why does coconut oil work to clean appliances, you might ask? Oil dissolves oil, whereas water-based cleaners repel oil. This also helps prevent future smudges as well. It can be used to take labels and adhesive off of jars, and it doesn't stop in the kitchen; you can also clean and polish your bathroom faucets too.

Being able to purchase one ingredient that serves several different purposes is good for your wallet, and if it's nontoxic, that's even better. Traditional cleaners often contain harsh chemicals that can pose health risks, including respiratory issues and long-term damage to vital organs.

Cleaning products can also affect the environment. Through evaporation and rinsing down drains, cleaners can make their way into our air and water, which can greatly impact air quality and our aquatic species. Utilizing eco-friendly cleaners can help mitigate health and environmental risks. Learn how to get more into natural cleaning.

What everyone's saying

One TikTok user said coconut oil caught dust and was slimy for them. Israel replied, "That's why it's best to use a little bit and to buff it out properly." A little goes a long way.

"Window cleaner works great too," one commenter shared.

By swapping out chemical-filled cleaners for simple, natural alternatives like coconut oil, homeowners can keep their kitchens spotless while also saving money. Small changes like these add up, making everyday cleaning safer, more affordable, and better for the planet.

Need some inspiration or natural cleaning products? The TCD Guide has more.

