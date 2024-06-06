New tenant questions legitimacy of rules enforced by apartment management: 'Our apartment building enforces it strictly'

Landlords across the country have been caught preventing tenants from incorporating money-saving, eco-friendly changes.

An exasperated tenant reached out to Reddit's r/AusProperty forum for advice after their building manager forbade them from hanging clothes on their private balcony.

According to the Redditor, the building manager claimed the bylaws and council rules do not allow tenants to hang clothes on their balconies. However, when the tenant reached out to their council, they said it was not a problem to hang clothes on the balcony since it's a private space.

Even after sharing that the council gave the green light on hanging clothes, the building manager told the tenant that continuing to hang clothes on their balcony could result in a fine of up to $10,000.

While Redditors explained that the bylaws supersede the local council, they discussed ways the tenant could advocate for a revision to the rules.

"It's a very common by-law in strata properties. It has nothing to do with the local council but you'll find it in your owners corporation rules," wrote one user.

"If you don't like the rule, add an item to your next agenda to have the bylaws changed," commented another Redditor. "If you have sufficient vote (I think it's a special resolution required for a bylaw change) then the corporation will change it."

Although this tenant lives in Australia, similar situations have also occurred in the U.S., as landlords across the country have been caught preventing tenants from incorporating money-saving, eco-friendly changes.

However, despite these challenges, there are still resources tenants can use to work with their landlords and change the established bylaws.

Hanging clothes to dry instead of using a dryer is not only cost-effective but also environmentally friendly. Using your dryer just two times a week can generate 205 pounds of carbon pollution each year and drive up your electricity bill more than your washer.

Joe Vukovich is a staff attorney at the Natural Resources Defense Council who works on energy efficiency, according to the Washington Post, and he recommends air-drying your clothes as the best way to save energy when doing laundry.

Redditors continued to discuss why some apartment complexes have a strong anti-clothes-hanging policy.

"Our apartment building enforces it strictly after some clothes were blown off a balcony, landed on a passing car's windscreen and caused an accident," wrote one user.

"It amazes me that a strata won't provide washing lines on the property but will send a letter telling you not to hang your clothes on your balcony," responded another Redditor.

