Homeowner demonstrates simple method to clear clogged sink: 'So doable'

When the waters turn murky in your kitchen sink, it usually means there's a blockage in the pipes. While this may seem like a daunting task, one homeowner took to TikTok to demonstrate just how swiftly a blockage can be cleared.

"Attempting tomorrow [because] you made it seem so doable!" one commenter wrote, keen to give the hack a try.

The scoop

"Fix my clogged kitchen sink with me," the homeowner, Vivian (@vivianalr94), wrote at the start of the video.

The first step was to place a bin to capture all of the dirty water underneath the drain pipe. Next, Vivian made sure to turn off the water. After that, the OP simply twisted the pipes to release the gunk inside. To make sure all of the pipes were completely clean, Vivian turned on the garbage disposal for a few seconds. Once nothing more was blocking the pipes, Vivian reassembled.

The entire process took less than five minutes, and there was no need to purchase anything from the store.

How it's helping

Chemical drain cleaners are usually the first step homeowners take to get rid of a clogged sink. While it may be a quick and easy fix, a slew of problems can hinder the safety of air quality and long-term sustainability of one's sink.

"The truth behind chemical drain cleaners is far more complex than what's written on the label, and relying on them can lead to costly, long-term consequences," plumbing experts at S&J Plumbing wrote.

They continued that chemical drain cleaners target clogged drains by producing heat and gas. Chemicals such as sulfuric acid can dissolve most organic materials; however, they can also severely damage the pipes. These chemicals can corrode various types of pipes, from steel to copper and plastic, meaning you will likely need to go back for further — more costly — repairs.

At the same time, the lingering residue from such chemical reactions can create health and safety hazards within your home. Fumes from these chemicals can cause respiratory damage, trigger asthma attacks, irritate the skin and eyes, and even lead to long-term lung damage.

There's an additional risk of these chemicals making their way into natural water sources. Proseptic clarifies that what goes down the drain can ultimately contaminate rivers, lakes, and seas — harming aquatic life, damaging ecosystems, and polluting soil.

What everyone's saying

The alternatives are natural solutions that involve no waste of money or harmful chemicals and get the job done. TikTok users agreed.

"Girl, thank you, I did it!" one wrote.

"I'm about to try this!" another added.

