Handyman demonstrates creative fix for clogged bathtub drain: 'Whatever works'

Handyman Papi Maintenance (@papimaintenance) revealed a creative way to unclog a tub and shared it with his TikTok followers.

The scoop

"Did not have a hair snake on hand, had to improvise!" the creator wrote in the video.

Instead, he stripped spare wiring, curled the wires' ends, and used them to reach into the drain to dislodge the clog. After a few pumps with a plunger, the drain was clear and working as good as new. Keep in mind that when trying this yourself, you may need to plug the overflow cover in order to ensure proper suction.

How it's helping

While snakes are an ideal tool for clearing blocked drains, this shows that even rudimentary substitutions can be effective in home maintenance.

Handling home plumbing problems can save you money on hiring a professional, and it also has environmental benefits. Often, people will use chemical cleaners to clear drains. Not only are these ineffective, but the harsh chemicals in them get flushed into waterways, where they can cause ecosystem damage. This includes altering the pH levels of waterways and hurting the wildlife that live in them. Some plumbers even say these drain cleaners are strong enough to damage pipes.

Solutions such as Papi's show that these kinds of harsh cleaners aren't needed. When a snake or wire isn't enough, many have had success with vinegar and baking soda, for example. Using these alternatives instead of store-bought cleaners means fewer plastic bottles going to landfills, too.

What everyone's saying

Users were supremely thankful for the advice.

"Thank youuu for sharing this information. You literally just helped me fix everything that was wrong with my apartment myself 'cause my maintenance man takes months to fix anything," one person said.

"Whatever works," another wrote.

