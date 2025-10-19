Passerby shocked after finding stylish item left out on curb: 'Absolutely love it'

One Reddit user's lucky late-night curb find is impressing furniture lovers everywhere after they shared photos of their free furniture score online.

Posting to r/midcenturymodern, the user shared photos of a dusty but stylish director-style leather chair they stumbled across moments before it could be ruined in the rain.

What looked like a discarded relic quickly cleaned up into something truly special: a vintage-looking chair that the forum moderator later identified as a Cleo Baldon copy. Baldon was an iconic mid-century design known for furniture pieces with sculptural iron frames and handcrafted leather.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I found this dusty piece on the curb 3 minutes before it started to downpour and it cleaned up pretty nicely!" the Reddit user wrote. "No markings or tags that I could find."

After a bit of polishing, the leather's patina gleamed, revealing the craftsmanship these styles are so beloved for.

This lucky score is another example of how thrifting and curbside finds can save money while keeping beautiful items out of landfills. Savvy secondhand shoppers have turned "trash" into treasures before — from a $10 thrifted chair worth over $800 to a $7 vase that turned out to be rare Murano glass.

From scoring deals on everyday items to stumbling across treasures that can turn you a profit, secondhand treasure hunts are the way to go. If you're feeling inspired to find your own treasures, check out these smart tips for shopping at thrift stores.

Not only can secondhand shopping or saving items from the curb help you upgrade your home and closet on the cheap, but every piece kept from the landfill helps reduce waste and pollution and conserve resources used in manufacturing.

With pollution already piling up in landfills, contributing microplastics and planet-warming gases such as methane to our environment, reducing this wasteful burden is better for everyone and the future of our planet.

Commenters in the thread are here for great furniture scores like this one.

One Reddit user said: "Where do all yall live where people are just putting lovely furniture pieces on the side of the road?"

Another added: "First director's chair I ever thought looked comfortable. Good for you and your score!"

A third commenter summed up the sentiment perfectly: "That is gorgeous. Absolutely love it!!"

