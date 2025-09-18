Scientists make incredible discovery that solves dangerous issue with plastic: 'We can help the world'

Scientists at the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering have developed a new method to create strong, safe plastic without using any of the toxic chemicals that usually make manufacturing dangerous to workers and harmful to the environment.

The breakthrough transforms plant waste and captured carbon dioxide into high-quality polyurethane — a versatile plastic found in everything from insulation to coatings — while eliminating a hazardous chemical, isocyanates.

"We've created a high-quality polymer using fewer steps, less energy, and no toxic ingredients," said assistant professor Ho Yong Chung, per an article in Interesting Engineering. "It's better for the environment, better for people, and easier to manufacture."

Traditional polyurethane production relies on isocyanates, which pose major risks to factory workers and can contaminate surrounding communities. These highly reactive chemicals have been linked to respiratory problems and other major health issues, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Chung's team found a way to instead use lignin, a natural polymer typically thrown away as waste, from paper mills. The researchers created a biodegradable material made from renewable resources that keeps polyurethane's benefits — namely, strength, heat resistance, and flexibility — while avoiding its environmental and health downsides.

The process also captures carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, turning the greenhouse gas into a useful raw material as part of the process.

FROM OUR PARTNER Protect your immune system and boost your hydration with this tasty electrolyte blend Nuun hydration tablets help you create healthy, active habits with clean ingredients tailored to your lifestyle. Nuun Sport easily mixes with water for a hydrating beverage to power you through your next workout, while a daily dose of Nuun Immunity is a quick addition to any self-care routine. These tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and you can even pick zero-sugar flavors. Keep a Nuun tube in your car, purse, carry-on luggage, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

The resulting plastic matches the strength and durability of conventional polyurethane but also dissolves easily in solvents during manufacturing, making it easier and cheaper to process than other plant-based alternatives.

"This has much better processability compared to other alternatives used to recreate polyurethane. We use far fewer reaction steps to produce the same quality or higher quality of material. That saves a lot of energy, which is good for the environment and for cost and efficiency," Chung explained, per IE.

Paper mills generate millions of tons of lignin waste annually, most of which is burned or discarded. Converting waste into valuable plastic can create a new revenue source while helping the environment.

"Polyurethane is a very important material," Chung told Interesting Engineering. "By producing it with a new and nontoxic method, we can help the world."

The research team is currently focused on scaling up the technology for commercial use. For families concerned about plastic-free options for everyday products, FAMU-FSU's development offers hope for safer alternatives that don't compromise on quality or performance.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.