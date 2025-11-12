Expert reveals little-known hack to keep your washing machine running in tip-top shape: 'Going to check mine immediately'

Keeping your washing machine in good shape might not be at the top of your weekend to-do list — but one cleaning expert says it should be. A simple maintenance hack can not only extend your washer's lifespan but also help you avoid musty odors and mystery stains on freshly washed clothes.

The trick? Cleaning your washing machine's filter — something most people don't even realize exists.

In a viral TikTok, creator and home expert Barbara "Babs" Costello (@brunchwithbabs) shows followers how to locate and clean this often-forgotten part of the appliance. The result: a fresher-smelling machine, cleaner clothes, and fewer service calls down the road.

@brunchwithbabs Have you ever cleaned your washing machine filter? If you haven't you may want to! You should be cleaning your filter at least 4 times per year ♬ original sound - Babs

The scoop

To try the hack, first find the small filter compartment on the front or bottom of your washing machine. Check your manual if you're unsure where to look. Place a towel and a shallow bowl beneath it to catch any water or debris, then unscrew or pop open the filter.

Next, rinse the filter under warm water to remove built-up lint, hair, and trapped items (yes — even missing socks). Wipe the now-empty compartment with a rag sprayed with white vinegar to remove grime and odor. Once both are dry, replace the filter and secure the panel.

Babs recommends repeating the process four times a year to keep your machine running efficiently.

This hack works because the filter traps all the dirt, lint, and residue that washing cycles don't fully drain. Over time, buildup here can slow drainage and strain the motor, forcing the washer to use more energy and shortening its lifespan.

How it's helping

Regularly cleaning your washer filter saves time, energy, and money. By keeping your machine clear of gunk and debris, you'll help it run more efficiently, reducing electricity and water use — which means lower utility bills and a smaller carbon impact.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users were shocked by the revelation — and more than a little grossed out. Comments flooded in with people realizing they'd never cleaned their filters before.

Others were just happy to solve one of life's great mysteries: "So that's where all my socks go!" one commenter wrote.

Another summed up the collective reaction perfectly: "Going to check mine immediately."

