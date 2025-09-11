Woman reveals simple hack to keep washing machine in tip-top shape: 'I really do need to do this'

Nowadays, it's hard to properly clean household appliances without resorting to toxic chemicals.

However, TikTok creator Kasha (@kasha_home) found a unique way to clean her washing machine using an item everyone should already have in their pantry: vinegar.

The scoop

In a video she posted to her TikTok account, Kasha breaks down the step-by-step process she follows to clean her washing machine without touching a single bleach bottle.

The first step is to spray white vinegar along the dirty edges of the washing machine. Kasha has her vinegar in a spray bottle for convenience.

Next, Kasha tackles tough spots with a Sal Suds cleaner and baking soda mixture. She applies the mixture to a sponge, which she uses to scrub the tough areas.

To end her cleaning routine, she fills the bleach dispenser with one cup of vinegar. She then runs the machine on the clean setting, leaving the inside of the machine looking as good as new.

How it's helping

Kasha's natural cleaning method shows that you don't need harsh chemicals to keep appliances fresh and functional. By swapping out bleach for vinegar and baking soda, she reduces exposure to toxic substances that can irritate skin, lungs, and waterways once they're rinsed down the drain.

On top of being healthier, this approach is cost-effective and eco-friendly. Vinegar and baking soda are inexpensive staples compared to specialized cleaning products, and they come in packaging that often uses less plastic.



Choosing simple solutions like this one helps cut back on chemical pollution and unnecessary waste without sacrificing home cleanliness.

What everyone's saying

The comment section was raving about how they also use vinegar to clean around their house.

One user exclaimed, "Vinegar and baking soda are the best cleaning hacks ever!"

Another user added, "I use white vinegar to clean so many things!"

Others were amazed by Kasha's results. One comment said, "I really do need to do this!"

